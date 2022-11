பக்தரின் காலை பிடித்து விட்ட அமைச்சர்.. சபரிமலையில் நெகிழ்ச்சி சம்பவம்!.. குவியும் பாராட்டு

English Summary

Kerala Minister Radhakrishnan massaged a devotee suffering from foot pain at Sabarimala Ayyappa Bhaktar, who was throbbing due to muscle spasm, was given a 'massage' by a Communist Party minister holding his leg. Kerala's ruling Communist Party's Devasam Board Minister K. Radhakrishnan has done this. Many people are congratulating him as the related photos are widely spread on social media.