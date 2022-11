ஆளுநர் ஆரிப்பிற்கு சாதகமான ஹைகோர்ட் தீர்ப்பு.. கையை பிசையும் கேரள அரசு! அடுத்த 'மூவ்' என்ன?

English Summary

The Kerala High Court today ruled that the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the 'Kerala University of Fisheries and Oceanography' is invalid. This verdict has come in the midst of ongoing conflict between the governor and the ruling Communist Party over the appointment of vice chancellors of the states. While earlier the court had said that the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Abdul Kalam University of Technology was invalid, now it has ruled that the appointment of the vice-chancellor of another university is invalid.