பெரியாரின் பிறந்த தினம்...பகுத்தறிவை நிலைநிறுத்த உறுதியேற்போம்...பினராயி விஜயன் டிவீட்

English Summary

Periyar's birthday is being celebrated as Social Justice Day across Tamil Nadu today. Various political leaders are also garlanding Periyar's statue. In this case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that we will commit to uphold his values ​​of rationality and social justice. Periyar's role in continuing the struggle against untouchability was immense. After this people of South India are celebrating him.