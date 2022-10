கேரளாவில் ஆளுநர் vs ஆளும் கட்சி மோதல்! “டிஸ்மிஸ்க்கு ரெடியா இருங்க..” பரபரக்கும் சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமி

English Summary

Senior BJP leader Subramania Swamy has insisted that the Prime Minister should be ready to dissolve the state government as the conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state government has been increasing for the past few days. The issue regarding the appointment of vice chancellors by the governor is ongoing. Now this conflict has reached its climax. In this case, the BJP has started raising its voice in support of the Kerala Governor. Subsequently, Subramanya Swamy has also emphasized his point.