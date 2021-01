சமயபுரம் மாரியம்மன் கோவில் தைப்பூச திருவிழா - ஜன.28ல் சீர் கொடுக்கும் ஸ்ரீரங்கநாதர்

English summary

The annual Thaipusam festival is celebrated at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple, which is very famous for its Shakti sites. Accordingly, this year's Thaipusam festival begins tomorrow with the flag hoisting on the 19th. On the 10th day of the festival, a Seer festival will be held at Srirangam Ranganatha on the 28th from 10 pm to 11 pm.