சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி பலன்கள் 2020-23: மேஷம் முதல் கடகம் வரை பலன்கள் பரிகாரங்கள்

English summary

Sani Peyarchi palangal Tamil 2020. According to the Vakkiya Panchangam, Lord Saturn moves from Dhanusu to makaram. Sani Peyarchi 11th Margazhi the 27th of December in the year of Sarvari. Let's see what benefit and Prediction for Sani Peyarchi Aries to Cancer will get from this Saturn shift.