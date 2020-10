பத்ரகாளி அவதார தினம்: துர்க்காஷ்டமி தினத்தில் காளியை வழிபட்டால் எதிரிகள் தொல்லை நீங்கும்

English summary

Kali is her intense image and fear will appear in our minds. Kali is the incarnation who aspired to destroy the evil forces. There is no need to be afraid to look at Kali. Worshiping Kali will eliminate the harassment of enemies. There are innumerable benefits to thinking Kali heartily and pronouncing the sloka Available. Today is Bhadrakali Incarnation Day and we can worshipGoddess and read Devi Bhagavatam.