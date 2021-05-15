YouTube
    டவ்-தே புயல் Live: 'டவ் தே' தீவிர புயலாக மாறியது; குஜராத் தென் கிழக்கில் நிலை கொண்டுள்ளது

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: டவ் தேவ் புயல் காரணமாக முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கையாக மும்பை கடலோர பகுதியில் உள்ள கொரோனா சிகிச்சை மையங்களில் இருந்து 580 கொரோனா நோயாளிகளை வேறு மையங்களுக்கு மாற்றுவதாக மையங்களில் மும்பை மாநகராட்சி தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    8:42 PM, 15 May
    டவ் தே புயல் காரணமாக பெய்த கன மழையால் கேரளாவின் கொச்சி அருகே வெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்தது. இந்திய கடற்படையை சேர்ந்த நீச்சல் குழுவினர் வெள்ளத்தில் சிக்கிய மக்களை மீட்டு வருகின்றனர்.
    7:11 PM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் நீலகிரி மாவட்டம்,தேவாலாவில் 14 செ.மீ. மழை பெய்துள்ளது. தேனி மாவட்டம் பெரியார், கோவை மாவட்டம் சோலையாரில் 10 செ.மீ மழையும் , கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டம் தக்கலையில் 9 செ.மீ மழையும் பெய்துள்ளது.
    7:06 PM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    டவ் தே புயல் காரணமாக நீலகிரி, கோவை, ஈரோடு மாவட்டங்களில் மிக கனமழை பெய்யும் என்றும் சேலம், கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டங்களில் கனமழை பெய்யும் என்று வானிலை மையம் அறிவித்துள்ளது.
    6:10 PM, 15 May
    டவ் தே புயல் குறித்து இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையத்தின் எச்சரிக்கையை கருத்தில் கொண்டு, குஜராத்தில் எந்தவொரு சேதமும் ஏற்படாமல் இருக்க மாநில அரசு முழு வீச்சில் தயாராகி வருவதாகவும், புயல் கறித்து கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறை அமைத்துள்ளதாகவும் முதல்வர் விஜய் ரூபானி தெரிவித்துள்ளார். குஜராத்தின் கடலோர பகுதிகளில் வீடுகள், சாலைகள் கனமழையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. மின்சாரம் மற்றும் தகவல் தொடர்பு சாதனங்கள் சவுராஷ்டிரா மாவட்டத்தில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    6:10 PM, 15 May
    டவ் தே புயல் கர்நாடகாவின் கடலோரப் பகுதியைத் தாக்கியுள்ளது, குறிப்பாக தட்சினா கன்னட மாவட்டத்தில் அதிக மழை பெய்தது, அங்கு மணிக்கு 75 கி.மீ வேகத்தில் காற்று வேகம் பதிவாகியுள்ளது என்று இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது
    6:09 PM, 15 May
    டவ் தே புயல் தீவிரம் அடைவதையொட்டி, அணைகளின் நீர் மட்டத்தை கண்காணிக்க வேண்டும் என்றும், மக்களின் பாதுகாப்பை உறுதிப்படுத்துமாறும், அதிகாரிகளை முதல்வர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் கேட்டுக்கொண்டுள்ளார்
    3:23 PM, 15 May
    ஒடிஷா
    டவ்-தே புயல் எச்சரிக்கையை அடுத்து, 2 சி -130 ஜே விமானங்கள் புவனேஸ்வரில் இருந்து குஜராத்தின் ஜாம்நகருக்கு 3 குழுக்களாக 126 பேரிடர் மீட்பு படையினர் உபகரணங்களோடு சென்றுள்ளனர்.
    3:23 PM, 15 May
    டெல்லி
    டவ்-தே புயல் குஜராத்தில் கரையை கடக்கும் போது, கட், துவாரகை, ஜாம்நகர், போர்ப்[அந்த, ஜுனாகத், சோம்நாத் பகுதிகளில் கடல் அலைகள் சீற்றத்துடன் இருக்கும் என எச்சரிக்கை
    3:12 PM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    கேரளா தேவிகுளம், பீர்மேடு பகுதிகளில் 20 செ.மீ மழை பதிவாகி உள்ளது.
    3:12 PM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    கனமழை தொடர்வதால் மூணாறு- வட்டவாடா, அடிமலை- மூணாறு சாலைகளில் நிலச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. பல இடங்களில் மரங்கள் முறிந்து விழுந்துள்ளன
    3:12 PM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    கேரளாவில் இடைவிடாது பெய்யும் தொடர் மழையால் மீனாசில், அச்சன்கோவில், மணிமாலா ஆறுகளில் நீர்மட்டம் உயர்வு- கரையோர பகுதி மக்களுக்கு எச்சரிக்கை
    3:12 PM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    புயலுக்கு நடுவே அரபிக் கடலில் தத்தளித்த 3 மீனவர்களை இந்திய கடலோர காவல்படையினர் நள்ளிரவில் மீட்டனர்
    2:32 PM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    குமரிக்கடல், மன்னார் வளைகுடா பகுதிகளில் சூறாவளி காற்று- மீனவர்கள் கடலுக்கு செல்ல வேண்டாம் என எச்சரிக்கை
    2:31 PM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    டவ்-தேவ் புயல் காரணமாக நீலகிரி, கோவை, தேனி, ஈரோடு மாவட்டங்களில் ஓரிரு இடங்களில் இடி மின்னலுடன் கூடிய கனமழை- வானிலை மையம். சேலம், கிருஷ்ணகிரி, கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டங்களில் கனமழை பெய்யும்- வானிலை மையம்
    2:28 PM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    மத்திய கிழக்கு அரபிக் கடலில் மையம் கொண்டிருக்கிறது டவ்-தே (தவ்-தே) புயல்: சென்னை வானிலை மையம். அடுத்த 6 மணி நேரத்தில் தீவிர புயல், அதனை தொடர்ந்து 12 மணி நேரத்தில் அதிதீவிர புயலாக வலுவடையும்- சென்னை வானிலை மையம்
    12:54 PM, 15 May
    அரபிக் கடலில் கிழக்கு மத்திய பகுதியில் மையம் கொண்டிருக்கும் டவ்-தே புயல் நாளை அதிதீவிர புயலாக மாறும் என எச்சரிக்கை
    12:10 PM, 15 May
    கோவா
    டவ்-தே புயல் மீட்பு பணிகளுக்காக கோவா விரைந்தது தேசிய பேரிடர் மீட்பு குழு
    11:38 AM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    டவ்-தே புயல் தொடர்பாக வானிலை ஆய்வு மைய தென்மண்டல இயக்குநர் பாலச்சந்திரன் உள்ளிட்ட அதிகாரிகளுடன் முதல்வர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் ஆலோசனை
    11:23 AM, 15 May
    கர்நாடகா
    அரபிக் கடலில் உருவான டவ்-தே புயல் கர்நாடகா கரையோரத்தில் இருந்து 120 கி.மீ. தொலைவில் மையம் கொண்டுள்ளது
    11:23 AM, 15 May
    கர்நாடகா
    அரபிக் கடலில் உருவான டவ்-தே புயல் கர்நாடகா கடற்பகுதியில் மையம் கொண்டுள்ளது
    11:22 AM, 15 May
    டெல்லி
    டவ்-தே புயல் மீட்பு, நிவாரணப் பணிகள் தொடர்பாக டெல்லியில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று ஆலோசனை
    9:57 AM, 15 May
    மே 18- ல் டவ்- தே புயல் கரையை கடக்கும்- குஜராத், டையூ டாமன் பகுதிகளுக்கு மஞ்சள் எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்த இந்திய வானிலை மையம்
    9:51 AM, 15 May
    கேரளா கடல் சீற்றத்தால் ஊருக்குள் நுழைந்த கடல் நீர்- வீடியோ
    8:54 AM, 15 May
    டவ்-தே புயல் மீட்பு, நிவாரணப் பணிகளில் காங்கிரஸ் தொண்டர்கள் ஈடுபட மூத்த தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி வேண்டுகோள்
    7:39 AM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    கேரளாவில் மலப்புரம், கோழிக்கோடு, வயநாடு, கண்ணூர், காசர்கோடு மாவட்டங்களுக்கு இன்று ரெட் அலர்ட் விடுத்துள்ளது வானிலை மையம்
    7:38 AM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    கேரளாவில் கொல்லம், பத்தனம்திட்டா, ஆழப்புழா, கோட்டயம், எர்ணாகுளம், இடுக்கு, திரிசூர் மாவட்டங்களுக்கு ஆரஞ்சு அலர்ட் விடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    7:38 AM, 15 May
    கேரளா
    திருவனந்தபுரம், பாலக்காடு மாவட்டங்களுக்கு இன்று மஞ்சள் அலர்ட் விடுத்துள்ளது வானிலை மையம்
    7:21 AM, 15 May
    டெல்லி
    டவ்-தே புயல் காரணமாக லட்சத்தீவுகள், கேரளா, தமிழகம், கர்நாடகா, கொங்கன் கோவா, குஜராத், தென்கிழக்கு ராஜஸ்தான் ஆகியவற்றுக்கு மழை எச்சரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளது இந்திய வானிலை மையம்
    6:49 AM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    டவ்தே புயல் காரணமாக தென்காசி, நெல்லை கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டங்களில் கன முதல் மிக கன மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு
    6:49 AM, 15 May
    தமிழ்நாடு
    டவ்தே புயல் காரணமாக திண்டுக்கல், தேனி, கோவை, நீலகிரி மாவட்டங்களில் கடும் சூறைக்காற்று- மழை
    Live Updates Cyclone Tayktae: Weather forecast and breakings of the storm

    Read more about:

    English summary
    Live Updates Cyclone Tayktae: Weather forecast and other exclusive breakings of the cyclonic storom.
     
     
     
