டவ்-தே புயல் Live: 'டவ் தே' தீவிர புயலாக மாறியது; குஜராத் தென் கிழக்கில் நிலை கொண்டுள்ளது
டெல்லி: டவ் தேவ் புயல் காரணமாக முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கையாக மும்பை கடலோர பகுதியில் உள்ள கொரோனா சிகிச்சை மையங்களில் இருந்து 580 கொரோனா நோயாளிகளை வேறு மையங்களுக்கு மாற்றுவதாக மையங்களில் மும்பை மாநகராட்சி தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
Three Navy diving teams from Southern Naval Command swung into action along with one Quick Reaction Team from INS Dronacharya to providing assistance to flood hit villages of Malaghapady, Companypadi, and Maruvakkad in Chellanam panchayat at Kochi: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/gTMwb0kwO8— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
In the wake of cyclone #Tauktae alert, two C-130 J aircraft of IAF airlifted three NDRF teams comprising of 126 personnel and equipment from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar in the morning hours today.#HADROps pic.twitter.com/h6cCaT4xZ1— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 15, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea. #CycloneTauktae will intensify into a severe cyclone by today evening and into a very severe cyclone by tomorrow morning May 16. #TauktaeCyclone #Tauktae #cyclonicstorm #WeatherForecasthttps://t.co/dFfegZ0mBf— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 15, 2021
.@NDRFHQ team moving to #Goa for deployment for #CycloneTauktae@moesgoi @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/zqrw48QHMi— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 15, 2021
Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea: Cyclone Alert for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Yellow message) pic.twitter.com/fmcTMVmrjg— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021
This is happening right now 15 kms away from my home. #chellanam heavy rain and cyclone. And this place is badly hit by COVID too. pic.twitter.com/a2rE52oav0— Ordinary Man (@Ordinaryman_Dio) May 14, 2021
#CycloneAlert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2021
I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need.
Please stay safe.