Coronavirus in India LIVE: கொரோனா பீதி.. காய்ச்சல் மருந்து ஏற்றுமதிக்கு தடை விதித்தது இந்தியா
டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் வேகமாக பரவி வருகிறது. கடந்த சில நாட்களாக டெல்லி உட்பட நாட்டின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளிலும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்புள்ள நபர்கள் கண்டறியப்பட்டு, அவர்களுக்கு சிகிச்சை அளிக்கக் கூடிய பணிகள் தொடங்கியுள்ளன.
மக்கள் பீதியடைய வேண்டாம் என்று பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி கேட்டுக் கொண்டுள்ளார். இது தொடர்பாக ஹெல்ப்லைன் நம்பர் ஆரம்பிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு தகவல்கள் மற்றும் அது தொடர்பான உடனுக்குடன் செய்திகளை அறிய இந்த பக்கத்தில் இணைந்து இருங்கள்
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020