Coronavirus in India LIVE: கொரோனா பீதி.. காய்ச்சல் மருந்து ஏற்றுமதிக்கு தடை விதித்தது இந்தியா

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.

Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus . RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.