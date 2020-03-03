  • search
    Coronavirus in India LIVE: கொரோனா பீதி.. காய்ச்சல் மருந்து ஏற்றுமதிக்கு தடை விதித்தது இந்தியா

    டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் வேகமாக பரவி வருகிறது. கடந்த சில நாட்களாக டெல்லி உட்பட நாட்டின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளிலும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்புள்ள நபர்கள் கண்டறியப்பட்டு, அவர்களுக்கு சிகிச்சை அளிக்கக் கூடிய பணிகள் தொடங்கியுள்ளன.

    மக்கள் பீதியடைய வேண்டாம் என்று பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி கேட்டுக் கொண்டுள்ளார். இது தொடர்பாக ஹெல்ப்லைன் நம்பர் ஆரம்பிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு தகவல்கள் மற்றும் அது தொடர்பான உடனுக்குடன் செய்திகளை அறிய இந்த பக்கத்தில் இணைந்து இருங்கள்

    4:35 PM, 3 Mar
    கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரவினால் கட்டுப்படுத்தும் நோக்கத்தில் அரசு நடவடிக்கை
    4:35 PM, 3 Mar
    காய்ச்சல் மருந்துகள் ஏற்றுமதிக்கு மத்திய அரசு தடை
    3:44 PM, 3 Mar
    ராஜஸ்தான் நிலவரம்
    கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொடர்பாக மத்திய சுகாதார அமைச்சகம் ராஜஸ்தான் சுகாதாரத் துறை அதிகாரிகளுடன் ஆலோசனைக் கூட்டம்
    3:32 PM, 3 Mar
    கொரோனா வைரஸ் தாக்கல் குறித்து டெல்லியில் அமைச்சர்களுடன் முதல்வர் கெஜ்ரிவால் ஆலோசனை
    3:32 PM, 3 Mar
    கொரோனா வைரஸ் பீதியால் நொய்டாவில் பள்ளிக்கூடம் மூடப்பட்டது.
    3:32 PM, 3 Mar
    இத்தாலி, ஈரான், தென்கொரியா, ஜப்பான் நாட்டவர்களுக்கான விசா வழங்குவது நிறுத்தம்
    3:30 PM, 3 Mar
    மோடி கோரிக்கை
    COVID-19 நாவல் கொரோனா வைரஸில் தயாரிப்பு குறித்து விரிவான ஆய்வு நடத்தப்பட்டது. இந்தியாவுக்கு வருபவர்களை சோதிப்பது முதல் உடனடி மருத்துவ சிகிச்சை அளிப்பது வரை வெவ்வேறு அமைச்சகங்களும், மாநிலங்களும் ஒன்றிணைந்து செயல்படுகின்றன என்று மோடி கூறியுள்ளார்.
    3:30 PM, 3 Mar
    ஹெல்ப் லைன்
    அரசு இதுதொடர்பாக ஹெல்ப்லைன் எண்களை அறிமுகப்படுத்தியுள்ளது. கொரோனா வைரஸ் இந்தியா ஹெல்ப்லைன் எண்: + 91-11-23978046 கொரோனா வைரஸ் இந்தியா ஹெல்ப்லைன் மின்னஞ்சல்: ncov2019@gmail.com

    Coronavirus in India scare LIVE: No need to panic, says PM Modi

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
