    Coronavirus in India LIVE: மாநிலம் விட்டு மாநிலம் செல்பவர்கள் புலம்பெயர்ந்தவர்களா? நிதிஷ்குமார்

    By
    |

    பாட்னா: ஒரு மாநிலத்திலிருந்து இன்னொரு மாநிலத்திற்கு செல்வோரை புலம்பெயர்ந்த தொழிலாளர்கள் என அழைப்பதா என பீகார் முதல்வர் நிதிஷ்குமார் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.

    8:32 AM, 4 Jun
    சென்னை, காஞ்சிபுரம், திருவள்ளூர், செங்கல்பட்டு மாவட்டங்களில் மின் கட்டணம் செலுத்த கால அவகாசம். 4 மாவட்டங்களைச் சேர்ந்த நுகர்வோர்களுக்கு மின் கட்டணம் செலுத்த ஜூலை 6-ஆம் தேதி வரை அவகாசம்
    8:10 AM, 4 Jun
    தலைநகரின் எல்லைகள் ஒரு வாரத்திற்கு மூடப்படும் என அறிவித்த டெல்லி முதல்வர் கெஜ்ரிவால். ஒரு வாரத்திற்கு வாகன இயக்கத்திற்கு தடை விதித்தது டெல்லி அரசு. அத்தியாவசிய தேவைகளுக்கு இதிலிருந்து விதிவிலக்கு என அறிவிப்பு. டெல்லி- உ.பி. எல்லையில் வாகனங்களை சோதனை செய்யும் போலீஸார்
    7:47 AM, 4 Jun
    பாதுகாப்பு துறை செயலாளர் அஜய்குமாருக்கு கொரோனா உறுதி?. அஜய்குமாருடன் தொடர்பில் இருந்தவர்களை கண்டுபிடிக்கும் முயற்சி தொடங்கியதாக தகவல்
    7:21 AM, 4 Jun
    மும்பைக்கு நிசர்கா புயல் எதிர்பார்த்ததை காட்டிலும் குறைவான பாதிப்பு. நிசர்கா புயல் நேற்று மாலை ராய்காட் மாவட்டத்தின் அலிபாக்கில் கரையை கடந்தது. இந்த புயல் கரையை கடப்பதற்கு முன்னர் மும்பைக்கு ரெட் அலர்ட் விடுக்கப்பட்டது. காற்றின் திசை மாற்றத்தால் மும்பையில் புயலின் தாக்கம் சற்று குறைவாகவே இருந்தது. புனே, ராய்காட்டில் புயலால் 3 பேர் பலியாகிவிட்டனர்
    6:52 AM, 4 Jun
    ஒரு மாநிலத்திலிருந்து இன்னொரு மாநிலத்திற்கு செல்வோர் புலம்பெயர்ந்தவர்களா ஏன்- நிதிஷ்குமார் கேள்வி. இது ஒரே நாடு ஒரே தேசம் தானே- நிதிஷ்குமார். ஒருவர் ஒரு நாட்டிலிருந்து இன்னொரு நாட்டிற்கு சென்றால் மட்டுமே அவர் புலம்பெயர்ந்தவர் . பீகார் முதல்வர் நிதிஷ்குமார் பேச்சு
    6:42 AM, 4 Jun
    அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 19,01,783 ஆகும். அமெரிக்காவில் 1,09,142 பேர் பலியாகிவிட்டனர். ரஷ்யாவில் 4.32 லட்சம் பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். ரஷ்யாவில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 32,568 பேராவர். பிரான்ஸ் உலகளவில் 8-வது இடத்திலிருந்து 12-வது இடத்திற்கு சென்றது
    6:23 AM, 4 Jun
    உலகளவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 65 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. உலகளவில் 3,87,899 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பலியாகியுள்ளனர். இதுவரை 31 லட்சம் பேர் குணமடைந்துள்ளனர். 54,201 பேர் மருத்துவமனைகளில் ஆபத்தான நிலையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகின்றனர்
    11:49 PM, 3 Jun
    கொரோனா பாதிப்புக்கு ஹைட்ராக்ஸிகுளோரோகுயின் மருந்து பரிசோதனை- உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு. நிறுத்தி வைக்கப்பட்ட பரிசோதனைக்கு உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு மீண்டும் ஒப்புதல். ஹைட்ராக்ஸிகுளோரோகுயின் மருந்து உயிருக்கு ஆபத்தை விளைவிக்கும் என ஆய்வு முடிவு வெளியாகியிருந்தது.
    10:07 PM, 3 Jun
    திமுக எம்எல்ஏ ஜெ.அன்பழகனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று. சென்னையிலுள்ள தனியார் மருத்துவமனையின் தீவிர சிகிச்சை பிரிவில் அனுமதி.
    8:51 PM, 3 Jun
    மகாராஷ்டிரா மாநிலத்தில் கொரோனாவுக்கு ஒரே நாளில் 122 பேர் பலி. 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 2,906 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. மகாராஷ்டிராவில் கொரோனா பாதித்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 74, 860 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது
    6:32 PM, 3 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் இன்று மிக அதிகபட்சமாக 1286 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் எண்ணிக்கை 17ஆயிரத்தை கடந்தது. சென்னையில் இன்று ஒரே நாளில் 1012 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு.
    5:37 PM, 3 Jun
    பெங்களூரிலிருந்து பெல்காமுக்கு மாநில அளவிலான அரசு அலுவலகங்களை மாற்ற முதல்வர் எடியூரப்பா உத்தரவு. ஒரு மாதத்திற்குள் பெங்களூரிலிருந்து பெல்காமுக்கு மாநில அரசு அலுவலகங்களை மாற்ற உத்தரவு.
    5:22 PM, 3 Jun
    அரபிக் கடலில் உருவான நிசர்கா புயல் கரையை கடந்தது: வானிலை மையம். நிசர்கா புயல் மகாராஷ்டிரா மாநிலம் அலிபாக் அருகே கரையை கடந்தது. புயல் கரையை கடந்த போது மணிக்கு 100 கி.மீ முதல் 110 கி.மீ வரை காற்று வீசியது.
    4:06 PM, 3 Jun
    10,11, 12ஆம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு எழுதவுள்ள மாணவர்களுக்கான ஹால் டிக்கெட் வெளியானது. http://dge.tn.gov.in என்ற இணையதளத்தில் ஹால் டிக்கெட்டை பதிவிறக்கம் செய்யலாம். பொதுத்தேர்வு எழுதும் மாணவர்களுக்கு 43 லட்சம் முகக்கவசங்கள் வழங்கப்படும்: செங்கோட்டையன்.
    3:28 PM, 3 Jun
    மேற்கு தொடர்ச்சி மலையையொட்டிய மாவட்டங்களில் மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு: வானிலை மையம். நெல்லை, கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டங்களில் ஓரிரு இடங்களில் இடியுடன் கூடிய மிதமான மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு.
    2:24 PM, 3 Jun
    குஜராத்தில் உள்ள துவாரகா கடற்கரையை அச்சுறுத்தும் உயரமான அலைகள்.
    2:07 PM, 3 Jun
    புலம்பெயர் தொழிலாளர்களுக்கு அடிப்படை வசதிகள் செய்துதர தமிழக அரசுக்கு ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு. சொந்த ஊர் திரும்ப முடியாமல் தவிக்கும் புலம்பெயர் தொழிலாளர்களுக்கு அடிப்படை வசதி செய்து தர உத்தரவு.
    1:16 PM, 3 Jun
    பலத்த காற்றுடன் மகாராஷ்டிர கடற்கரையில் கரையை கடக்கத் தொடங்கியது நிசர்கா புயல். மும்பையின் அலிபாக் அருகே கரையை கடக்கத் தொடங்கியது. மணிக்கு 120- 140 கி.மீ. வேகத்தில் காற்று வீசுகிறது.
    1:06 PM, 3 Jun
    கர்நாடகாவில் ஜூலை 1ம் தேதி முதல் பள்ளிகளை திறக்க திட்டமிட்டுள்ளதாக அரசு தகவல். 4ம் வகுப்பு முதல் 7ம் வகுப்பு வரை ஜூலை ஒன்றாம் தேதி திறக்க திட்டம்: கர்நாடகா அரசு. 1 முதல் 3ம் வகுப்பு மற்றும் 8 முதல் 10 ம் வகுப்பு வரை ஜூலை 15ல் திறக்க திட்டம். மழலையர் பள்ளிகளை ஜுலை 20ம் தேதி முதல் திறக்க திட்டம்: கர்நாடகா அரசு.
    12:58 PM, 3 Jun
    10 ஆம் வகுப்பு பொது தேர்வை ஜூலை மாதத்திற்கு தள்ளிவைக்க வேண்டும்: ஆசிரியர்கள் சங்கம். தேர்வை தள்ளிவைக்க தமிழக அரசு உயர்நிலை, மேல்நிலை பட்டதாரி ஆசிரியர்கள் சங்கம் கோரிக்கை.
    12:34 PM, 3 Jun
    தனியார் பொறியியல் கல்லூரிகளுக்கு புதிய கல்வி கட்டணம்: கட்டண நிர்ணய குழு. கல்லூரிகளில் விண்ணப்பம் செய்வதற்கு ஜூன் 15 வரை அவகாசம் நீட்டிப்பு. மே 31ம் தேதியுடன் கால அவகாசம் முடிந்த நிலையில் கட்டண நிர்ணய குழு அறிவிப்பு
    11:45 AM, 3 Jun
    பத்தாம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு திட்டமிட்டபடி நடைபெறும்: அமைச்சர் செங்கோட்டையன். பொதுத்தேர்வுகள் முடிந்த பின்னரே பள்ளிகள் திறப்பு குறித்து முடிவு செய்யப்படும்: அமைச்சர் செங்கோட்டையன். பெற்றோர்கள், கல்வியாளர்களுடன் ஆலோசனை செய்த பிறகே பள்ளிகள் திறப்பு குறித்து அறிவிக்கப்படும்.
    11:21 AM, 3 Jun
    சென்னையில் கொரோனாவில் இருந்து 7805 பேர் குணம் அடைந்துள்ளனர். சென்னையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்புடன் 8506 பேர் மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெறுகிறார்கள். சென்னையில் ஒட்டுமொத்தமாக கொரோனா தொற்றால் 16,585 பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டதாக தகவல்
    11:19 AM, 3 Jun
    சென்னையில் கொரோனா நோய் உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் மண்டலவாரி பட்டியல் வெளியீடு. சென்னையில் அதிகபட்சமாக இராயபுரம் மண்டலத்தில் 3060 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. தண்டையார்பேட்டையில் 2007 பேர், கோடம்பாக்கத்தில் 1921 பேருக்கு தொற்று. தேனாம்பேட்டையில் 1871பேருக்கும், திருவிகநகரில் 1711 பேருக்கும் கொரோனா தொற்று. வளசரவாக்கம் அடையாறில் கொரோனா தொற்று பாதிப்பு ஆயிரத்தை நெருங்கி உள்ளது
    11:07 AM, 3 Jun
    மும்பை கடற்கரையில் பலத்த காற்று.. கடல் ஆக்ரோஷம் மும்பையில் உள்ள வெர்சோவா கடற்கரையில் காற்று பலமாக வீசுகிறது. ராய்காட் மாவட்டத்தின் தெற்கு பகுதியில் உள்ள அலிபாக் அருகே நிசர்கா புயல் கரையை கடக்கும் என இந்திய வானிலை மையம் அறிவிப்பு.
    11:04 AM, 3 Jun
    ஜி7 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்ள பிரதமர் மோடி ஒப்புதல். டொனால்ட் டிரம்பின் அழைப்பை ஏற்றார் மோடி. வரும் செப்டம்பரில் நடைபெறும் ஜி7 மாநாட்டில் கலந்து கொள்கிறார் மோடி.
    11:04 AM, 3 Jun
    7:14 AM, 3 Jun
    என் நண்பர் டொனால்ட் டிரம்புடன் ஆக்கப்பூர்வமான உரையாற்றினேன்- மோடி. ஜி7 மாநாட்டுக்கு வருமாறு மோடிக்கு டிரம்ப் தொலைபேசியில் அழைப்பு. ஜி7 மாநாட்டுக்கு அமெரிக்காவின் தலைமை, கொரோனா குறித்து டிரம்புடன் பேசியதாக மோடி ட்வீட்.
    6:55 AM, 3 Jun
    ஜி7 உச்சி மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்க பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடிக்கு டிரம்ப் அழைப்பு. கொரோனா பாதிப்பால் ஜி7 மாநாட்டை செப்டம்பர் மாதத்திற்கு ஒத்தி வைத்தார் டிரம்ப். மோடியுடன் தொலைபேசியில் நேற்று இரவு பேசினார் டிரம்ப். இந்திய- சீன பிரச்சினை குறித்தும் இவர்கள் பேசியதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.
    6:42 AM, 3 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 2 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 5,780 ஆக உள்ளது. இதுவரை கொரோனாவால் மீண்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 1 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கியது. 99821 பேர் மருத்துவமனைகளில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்கள். இதுவரை 39 லட்சம் பேருக்கு கொரோனா பரிசோதனை மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on June 04

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
