Coronavirus in India LIVE: மாநிலம் விட்டு மாநிலம் செல்பவர்கள் புலம்பெயர்ந்தவர்களா? நிதிஷ்குமார்
பாட்னா: ஒரு மாநிலத்திலிருந்து இன்னொரு மாநிலத்திற்கு செல்வோரை புலம்பெயர்ந்த தொழிலாளர்கள் என அழைப்பதா என பீகார் முதல்வர் நிதிஷ்குமார் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi-UP border amid vehicular movement on the route. Visuals from Kaushambi.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2020
Delhi CM on Monday announced that the national capital borders will be sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be exempted. pic.twitter.com/qrO5WxnIs4
People going from one state to the other are being called 'pravasi' (migrant). Why? This is one country,there is one nationality. A person going from one place to the other in the country isn't a migrant. If they go outside the country then they are: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (03.06) pic.twitter.com/h1K4Zmb62m— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
Last week the #COVID19 Solidarity Trial Executive Group implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm of the trial, because of concerns about the safety of the drug. This decision was taken as a precaution while the safety data were reviewed.https://t.co/3mGO6fT41d— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 3, 2020
Maharashtra: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at work in Alibaug, Raigad district. #CycloneNisarga— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
(source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/5KIHcrQfDT
#WATCH: High tides hit Dwarka Coast in Gujarat. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/gTrRBN1RGZ— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
இதுவரை சென்னையில் கொரோனா நோய் உறுதிசெய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் மண்டலவாரி நிலைப் பட்டியல்.#Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/FjUvuzKkZs— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 3, 2020
பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சிக்கு உட்பட்ட பகுதிகளில் கொரோனா நோய் உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் மண்டலவாரி பட்டியல்#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/CcBj1jTbmh— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 3, 2020
#WATCH: Strong winds and high tides hit Versova Beach in Mumbai. As per IMD,#NisargaCyclone is likely cross south of Alibag (Raigad) between 1pm to 3pm today. pic.twitter.com/xwKhcu5Xyd— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
