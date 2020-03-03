  • search
டிரெண்டிங் இந்திய சீன எல்லை பேச்சுவார்த்தை கொரோனா வைரஸ் சூரிய கிரகணம் 2020 கிரைம் ஜூன் மாத ராசி பலன் 2020
டெல்லி அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  
Just In
Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus in India LIVE: 80 நாட்களுக்குப் பின் வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பு

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: கொரோனா லாக்டவுனால் மூடப்பட்ட நிலையில் 80 நாட்களுக்குப் பின் நாட்டின் பல இடங்களில் வழிபாட்டுத் தலங்கள், ஹோட்டல்கள், ஷாப்பிங் மால்கள் இன்று திறக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:42 AM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara- ல் வழிபாடு நடத்த வருகை தந்த சீக்கியர்கள்
    6:42 AM, 8 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் ஒரே நாள் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 10,864. உலக நாடுகளில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 70 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. உலக நாடுகளில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் 4 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது.
    6:42 AM, 8 Jun
    பிரேசிலில் கொரோனா உக்கிர தாண்டவம்- அமெரிக்காவை போல ஒரே நாளில் 18 ஆயிரம் பேருக்கு பாதிப்பு. பிரேசிலில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 7 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கியது; பிரேசில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் 36,499. அமெரிக்கா, பிரேசிலை தொடர்ந்து ஒருநாள் பாதிப்பில் 3-வது இடத்தில் இந்தியா.
    6:18 AM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி சாந்தினி சவுக் கெளரிசங்கர் கோவிலில் பொதுமக்கள் வழிபாடு
    6:06 AM, 8 Jun
    திருப்பதியில் இன்று முதல் பக்தர்களுக்கு அனுமதி
    6:06 AM, 8 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் இன்று திறக்கப்படவில்லை, ஹோட்டல்கள், மால்கள் மட்டும் திறப்பு
    6:06 AM, 8 Jun
    லக்னோ மசூதியில் இன்று காலை இஸ்லாமியர்கள் சமூக இடைவெளியுட ன் தொழுகை நடத்தினர்
    6:05 AM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லியில் இன்று காலை கோவில் திறக்கப்பட்டு பக்தர்கள் வழிபாடு நடத்தினர்
    6:04 AM, 8 Jun
    நாடு முழுவதும் வழிபாட்டுத் தலங்கள் இன்று முதல் மீண்டும் திறக்கப்பட்டன. ஹோட்டல்கள், ஷாப்பிங் மால்களும் இன்று முதல் திறக்கப்பட்டன.
    6:40 PM, 7 Jun
    8வது நாளாக தமிழகத்தில் ஆயிரத்திற்கு அதிகமானோருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி. சென்னையில் மட்டும் இன்று ஒரே நாளில் 1155 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று. சென்னையில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 22149 ஆக உயர்வு. மாவட்ட வாரியாக செய்யப்பட்ட பரிசோதனை விவரங்கள் முதல் முறையாக வெளியீடு.
    6:37 PM, 7 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் இதுவரை இல்லாத அளவாக 1515 பேருக்கு கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்று. கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் இன்று ஒரே நாளில் 18 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 31667 ஆக உயர்வு. 8வது நாளாக தமிழகத்தில் ஆயிரத்திற்கு அதிகமானோருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி.
    6:08 PM, 7 Jun
    இதுவரை தமிழகத்தில் 6.5லட்சம் பேருக்கு கொரோனா பரிசோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. தினமும் சராசரியாக 13 ஆயிரம் பேருக்கு கொரோனா பரிசோதனை செய்யப்படுகிறது. கொரோனா இயல்பு வாழ்க்கையையும், பொருளாதாரத்தையும் பாதித்துள்ளது: முதல்வர். பொருளாதார பாதிப்பை தவிர்க்க முழு ஒத்துழைப்பு தேவை: முதல்வர் பழனிச்சாமி.
    6:05 PM, 7 Jun
    தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி பேசி வருகிறார். கொரோனா பரவலை தடுக்க எடுக்கப்படும் நடவடிக்கை குறித்து பேசி வருகிறார். கொரோனா வைரஸ்க்கு எதிரான போரில் நாம் வெற்றி பெறுவோம் என்பதில் ஐயம் இல்லை. கொரோனா வைரஸை கட்டுப்படுத்த பரிசோதனையை அதிகப்படுத்துவதே ஒரே வழி.
    3:36 PM, 7 Jun
    திருப்பூரில் தனிநபர் இடைவெளியை கடைபிடிக்காத தென்னம்பாளையம் மீன்சந்தை நாளை முதல் மூடல். திருப்பூர் தென்னம்பாளையம் மீன்சந்தை நாளை முதல் மூடப்படும்- ஆட்சியர் விஜயகார்த்திகேயன். திருப்பூர் தென்னம்பாளையத்தில் மொத்தம், சில்லறை மீன் விற்பனை கடைகள் இயங்கும். புதிய கடைகள் எல்.ஆர்.ஜி. மைதானம், நஞ்சப்பா பள்ளி வளாகத்தில் இயங்கும்- விஜயகார்த்திகேயன். பொதுமக்கள் தனிநபர் இடைவெளியை கடைபிடிக்க குடைகளுடன் கட்டாயம் வரவேண்டும் -விஜயகார்த்திகேயன்.
    1:47 PM, 7 Jun
    குவைத்தில் இருந்து 103 பேருடன் திருச்சிக்கு சிறப்பு விமானம்- யாருக்கும் கொரோனா இல்லை
    12:24 PM, 7 Jun
    கொரோனாவை எதிர்கொள்வது குறித்து மக்களுக்கு முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி கடிதம்
    12:08 PM, 7 Jun
    டெல்லியில் மதுபானங்கள் மீதான 70% வரியை திரும்பப் பெற மாநில அரசு முடிவு
    12:08 PM, 7 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் நாளை வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பு இல்லை? கொரோனா பாதிப்பு குறையாததால் வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பு இல்லை என தகவல். நாடு முழுவதும் நாளை முதல் வழிபாட்டு தலங்களை திறக்க மத்திய அரசு அனுமதி. வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பு தொடர்பாக தமிழக அரசு வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறைகளை வெளியிடவில்லை.
    10:46 AM, 7 Jun
    சென்னையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு விவரம்:
    10:41 AM, 7 Jun
    மாலத்தீவில் இருந்து 700 இந்தியர்களுடன் தூத்துக்குடி வந்தடைந்தது ஐ.என்.எஸ் ஜலஸ்வா கப்பல்
    10:34 AM, 7 Jun
    முகக்கவசம் இல்லை என்றால் வாடிக்கையாளர்களை கடைக்குள் அனுமதிக்கக்கூடாது. கடைக்குள் வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் நுழையும் முன் கிருமிநாசினி கொண்டு கைகளை சுத்தப்படுத்த வேண்டும். வணிக நிறுவனங்கள், கடைகள் பின்பற்ற வேண்டிய வழிமுறைகளை வெளியிட்டு தமிழக அரசு அரசாணை.
    10:08 AM, 7 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் மிக மோசமான உச்சம் தொட்ட கொரோனா- ஒரே நாளில் 9,971 பேருக்கு பாதிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 287 பேர் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழப்பு. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு மொத்த எண்ணிக்கை 2,46,628 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் ஏற்பட்ட மரணங்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 6,929 ஆக உயர்வு
    9:11 AM, 7 Jun
    மும்பையில் மருந்து நிறுவனத்தில் கேஸ் கசிவு. செம்பூர், காட்கோபார், விக்ரோலி பகுதியில் பரவிய கேஸ் கசிவு. மும்பை மருந்து நிறுவன கேஸ் கசிவால் யாருக்கும் அசம்பாவிதம் ஏற்படவில்லை என தகவல்.
    8:38 AM, 7 Jun
    மாலத்தீவில் இருந்து 700 இந்தியர்களுடன் ஐஎன்எஸ் ஜலஸ்வா கப்பல் இன்று தூத்துக்குடி துறைமுகம் வருகிறது
    8:09 AM, 7 Jun
    சென்னையில் 34 நாட்களுக்கு பிறகு பெட்ரோல் டீசல் விலை உயர்வு. சென்னையில் 34 நாட்களுக்கு பெட்ரோல் விலை 53 பைசாவும் டீசல் விலை 52 பைசாவும் உயர்வு.
    7:52 AM, 7 Jun
    ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் பார்மரில் நேற்று பல கிராமங்களில் வெட்டுக்கிளி கூட்டங்களை மக்கள் பார்த்துள்ளனர். பெரிய பாத்திரங்களை கொண்டு அவற்றை விவசாயிகள் விரட்டினர். மழை பெய்தவுடன் விதை விதைக்க தொடங்கிவிட்டோம், ஆனால் வெட்டுக்கிளிகள் இருப்பது அச்சத்தை அளிக்கிறது.
    7:01 AM, 7 Jun
    சென்னை ஹைகோர்டில் 3 நீதிபதிகளுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று. கொரோனா தொற்றால் மூடப்பட்டது சென்னை ஹைகோர்ட். நீதிபதிகள் வீடுகளில் இருந்த படியே அவசர வழக்குகளை விசாரிப்பார்கள்.
    6:49 AM, 7 Jun
    அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 19 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. அமெரிக்காவில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 1,12,096 ஆனது. அமெரிக்காவில் குணமடைந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 7,51,894 ஆக உள்ளது. பிரேசிலில் 6.73 லட்சம் பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர் பிரேசிலில் 35,957 பேர் பலியாகிவிட்டனர் பிரேசிலில் குணமடைந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 3.02 லட்சமாகும். ரஷ்யாவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் 4.58 லட்சம் பேர். ரஷ்யாவில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 5,725 ஆகும்.
    6:31 AM, 7 Jun
    உலகளவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 69 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. கொரோனாவால் குணமடைந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 34 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. கொரோனாவால் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 4 லட்சமாக உயர்ந்துள்ளது. 53,587 பேர் மருத்துவமனைகளில் மோசமான நிலையில் உள்ளனர்.
    7:24 PM, 6 Jun
    காய்ச்சல் இருந்தால் தனி அறையில் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுத அனுமதி. காய்ச்சல் இருந்தால் தனி அறையில் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுத அனுமதி தனி கழிவறை அமைத்துக் கொடுக்க வேண்டும் என்றும் வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறை. ஜூன் 15ம் தேதி 10ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத் தேர்வு துவங்க உள்ள நிலையில் அரசு வழிகாட்டு நெறிமுறை.
    READ MORE

    Temple

    பொருத்தமான வரன் தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனி - இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள , பதிவு இலவசம்!

    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    coronavirus india கொரோனா வைரஸ் இந்தியா

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
    உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue