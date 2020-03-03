Coronavirus in India LIVE: 80 நாட்களுக்குப் பின் வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பு
டெல்லி: கொரோனா லாக்டவுனால் மூடப்பட்ட நிலையில் 80 நாட்களுக்குப் பின் நாட்டின் பல இடங்களில் வழிபாட்டுத் தலங்கள், ஹோட்டல்கள், ஷாப்பிங் மால்கள் இன்று திறக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.
People arrive at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi to offer prayers; all religious places to reopen today as per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/HzJyE8vGM7— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Delhi: People gather at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers as Government has allowed reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/RI39bknqGw— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Lucknow: People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque as Government has allowed places of worship to reopen from today.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2020
As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/rtcyE7B3Dd
Delhi: People offer prayers at Kalka Ji Temple as Government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups, etc are not allowed. pic.twitter.com/r8StjII0ij
#Important #Tiruppur Thennampalayam market will be closed for public from tomorrow. Wholesale and retail vendors will continue to operate at Thennampalayam and door deliver to meet public needs. New markets will operate for public at LRG college and Nanjappa school grounds -Contd— Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) June 7, 2020
Here's the Info Graphic of Total Covid-19 positive cases in Chennai. #Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/DEjZnhfeoJ— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 7, 2020
#WATCH INS Jalashwa enters Tuticorin harbour (Tamil Nadu) carrying 700 Indian nationals returning from Male, Maldives. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka. #OperationSamudraSetu pic.twitter.com/S7Wm1AK0Vc— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
#WATCH Rajasthan: Swarms of locusts seen in several villages of Barmer district y'day. Locals clanged utensils to scare them away. Farmers say, "We are facing losses like this. Govt should provide us some help. We had started sowing seeds when it rained but now locusts are here." pic.twitter.com/94948CxGIx— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
பொருத்தமான வரன் தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனி - இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள , பதிவு இலவசம்!