Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவைவிட பிரேசிலில் அதிகரிக்கும் கொரோனா மரணங்கள்
ஜெனிவா: அமெரிக்காவை விட பிரேசிலில் நேற்று கொரோனா மரணங்கள் அதிகரித்திருக்கின்றன. கொரோனா பாதிப்பில் ரஷ்யா மீண்டும் 3-வது இடத்துக்கு வந்துள்ளது.
Tamil Nadu: Places of worship in Chennai remain shut as no guidelines/standard operating procedures have been issued by the State Government regarding their reopening, although Centre allowed reopening of religious places from today. pic.twitter.com/WoH2AaoYgc— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Delhi: Restaurants reopen in the national capital as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced yesterday that all restaurants & malls are allowed to resume operations from today; Visuals from Bengali Market (pic 1&2) and Pandara Road (pic 3&4) pic.twitter.com/9X9rCUWQzz— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees visit Tirupati Balaji Temple as the Government allows reopening of places of worship from today. 'Darsanam' has been allowed for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees & locals for the first three days. It will be open for all from 11th June. pic.twitter.com/1hrM3fvHOW— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Goa:Hotels&restaurants reopen in Panaji today after relaxations in lockdown.Pres of Goa Hotel&Restaurant Association,G Dhond says,"We expect that not more than 25% of restaurants will reopen,because our labour force is dependent upon migrant workers who have gone to their homes". pic.twitter.com/tdNJU78He8— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Telangana: Devotees visit Durga temple in Hyderabad's Narayanguda to offer prayers, as Government allows reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/JLQ6Mqpupa— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Karnataka: Garuda mall situated at Bengaluru's MG Road resumes operation as Govt allows reopening of shopping malls from today.J Joseph,manager of mall says,"Aarogya Setu App is mandatory for all visitors.We're allowing people to enter mall after temperature checks&sanitization". pic.twitter.com/obN5EKMPfB— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Gujarat: Devotees visit Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka to offer prayers as Government allows reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/PNHD49EqkI— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
Odisha: Temples remain closed across the state as state govt has ordered that all religious places/places of worship will continue to remain closed for public till 30th June; visuals from Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple (pic 1) & Ram Temple (pic 2). pic.twitter.com/IyQ78JD5wy— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
