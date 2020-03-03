Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவைவிட பிரேசிலில் அதிகரிக்கும் கொரோனா மரணங்கள்

  • search
    ஜெனிவா: அமெரிக்காவை விட பிரேசிலில் நேற்று கொரோனா மரணங்கள் அதிகரித்திருக்கின்றன. கொரோனா பாதிப்பில் ரஷ்யா மீண்டும் 3-வது இடத்துக்கு வந்துள்ளது.

    6:49 AM, 9 Jun
    டெல்லியில் அதிகரித்த கொரோனா- சமூகப் பரவல் தொடங்கிவிட்டதா? என்பது குறித்து இன்று ஆய்வு
    6:47 AM, 9 Jun
    மிசோரமில் ஜூன் 22-ந் தேதி வரை லாக்டவுன் நீட்டிப்பு
    6:44 AM, 9 Jun
    மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் ஜூன் 30-ந் தேதி வரை லாக்டவுன் நீட்டிப்பு
    6:33 AM, 9 Jun
    கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உச்சம்- ஆகஸ்ட் மாதத்தில் பள்ளிகள் திறக்க பெற்றோர் எதிர்ப்பு
    6:31 AM, 9 Jun
    கேரளாவில் வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் திறப்பில் குழப்பம்- கோவில்களை திறக்க இந்து அமைப்புகள் எதிர்ப்பு
    6:28 AM, 9 Jun
    வளைகுடாவில் கொரோனாவுக்கு நடிகர் உட்பட கேரளாவைச் சேர்ந்த 4 பேர் பலி
    6:05 AM, 9 Jun
    அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 20 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் 1,13,054 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு.
    6:05 AM, 9 Jun
    அமெரிக்காவைவிட பிரேசிலில் ஒருநாள் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் அதிகரிப்பு. பிரேசிலில் ஒரே நாளில் 813 பேர் கொரோனாவால் மரணம்.
    10:48 PM, 8 Jun
    வரதராஜன் மீது சென்னை மத்திய குற்றப்பிரிவு போலீசார் 4 பிரிவுகளின் கீழ் வழக்குப்பதிவு. கொரோனா சிகிச்சைக்கு படுக்கைகள் கிடைப்பதில்லை என்று வீடியோ வெளியிட்ட வரதராஜன் மீது வழக்கு.
    10:06 PM, 8 Jun
    செங்கல்பட்டில் 134 பேர், திருவள்ளூரில் 57 பேர், காஞ்சிபுரத்தில் 18 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு. வேலூரில் 32 பேர், தூத்துக்குடியில் 26 பேர், திருவண்ணாமலையில் 11 பேர், திண்டுக்கல்லில் 9 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு. கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் 9 பேர், கன்னியாகுமரியில் 7 பேர், மதுரையில் 5 பேர, நாகப்பட்டினத்தில் 5 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு. புதுக்கோட்டையில் 3 பேர், ராமநாதபுரத்தில் 6 பேர், ராணிப்பேட்டையில் 6 பேர், சேலத்தில் 3 பேர், சிவகங்கையில் 7 பேர், தென்காசியில் 3 பேர், தஞ்சாவூரில் 4 பேர், தேனியில் 2 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு. திருவாரூரில் 3பேர், திருநெல்வேலியில் 3 பேர், விழுப்புரத்தில் 3 பேர், விருதுநகரில் 4 பேர் இன்று கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு.
    10:03 PM, 8 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் இன்று 1562 பேர் பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் இன்று 1149 பேர் பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 23298 ஆக உயர்வு. தமிழகத்தில் இனறு ஒரே நாளில் 17 பேர் கொரோனா தொற்றால் உயிரிழப்பு. 528 பேர் இன்று ஒரே நாளில் கொரோனா தொற்றில் இருந்து குணம் அடைந்துள்ளனர் தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 33,229 ஆக உயர்வு. தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 14454 பேருக்கு கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரிசோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இன்று ஒரு நாளில் 14982 சாம்பிள்கள் பிசிஆர் பரிசோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் இதுவரை 5,80,768 பேருக்கு கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரிசோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா தொற்றுடன் 15,413 பேர் மருத்துவமனைகளில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்கள்.
    3:23 PM, 8 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் திறக்கப்படாத வழிபாட்டு தலங்கள் இடம்: சென்னை
    2:40 PM, 8 Jun
    சென்னையில் கொரோனா சிகிச்சைக்கு படுக்கை காலி இல்லை என கூறிய வரதராஜன் மீது நடவடிக்கை- விஜயபாஸ்கர். தமிழகத்தில் போதிய அளவுக்கு படுக்கை வசதி உள்ளது- அமைச்சர் விஜயபாஸ்கர் பேட்டி.
    2:23 PM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி ஹோட்டல்கள் திறப்பு- வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் அமர்ந்து சாப்பிட்டனர்
    2:21 PM, 8 Jun
    திருப்பதி ஏழுமலையான் கோவிலில் உள்ளூர் பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்
    2:21 PM, 8 Jun
    கோவா- பனாஜியில் ஹோட்டல்கள் அனைத்தும் திறக்கப்பட்டன
    2:21 PM, 8 Jun
    தெலுங்கானா: ஹைதராபாத் துர்கா கோவிலில் பக்தர்கள் வழிபாடு நடத்தினர்
    1:28 PM, 8 Jun
    10, 11, 12 ஆம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வுகளை மாணவர்களின் நலன் கருதி தள்ளிவைக்க வேண்டும்- சீமான்
    12:59 PM, 8 Jun
    10-ம் வகுப்பு தேர்வு ஒத்திவைப்பு முடிவை அரசு தெரிவிக்காவிட்டால் நீதிமன்றம் தடை விதிக்கும்- ஹைகோர்ட்
    12:51 PM, 8 Jun
    10-ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வை ஒத்திவைப்பது தொடர்பாக முடிவெடுக்க அரசுக்கு பிற்பகல் 2.30 வரை ஹைகோர்ட் கெடு
    12:49 PM, 8 Jun
    ஜூன் 15-ல் 10ம் வகுப்பு பொதுத்தேர்வு நடத்த அனுமதிக்க முடியாது: சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றம்
    12:49 PM, 8 Jun
    பெங்களூரு எம்.ஜி சாலை Garuda mall திறக்கப்பட்டது- சமூக இடைவெளியுடன் வாடிக்கையாளர்கள் அனுமதி
    12:40 PM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு நாளை கொரோனா பரிசோதனை. காய்ச்சல், இருமல் ஏற்பட்டதால் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டதாக தகவல். அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை முதல் பார்வையாளர்களை சந்திக்கவில்லை.
    12:37 PM, 8 Jun
    ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் சி.ஆர்.பி.எப். ராணுவ வீரர் கொரோனாவுக்கு பலி
    12:37 PM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி தொழிலாளர் நலத்துறை அமைச்சகத்தில் 11 அதிகாரிகளுக்கு கொரோனா
    12:35 PM, 8 Jun
    டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு நாளை கொரோனா பரிசோதனை.உடல்நலக் குறைவால் தன்னை தனிமைப்படுத்தியுள்ளார் கெஜ்ரிவால்.
    12:34 PM, 8 Jun
    தலைமை தேர்தல் ஆணைய அதிகாரி ஒருவருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று என தகவல்
    12:34 PM, 8 Jun
    குஜராத்: துவாரகாவில் துவராகதீஸ் ஆலயத்தில் பக்தர்கள் சமூக இடைவெளியை கடைபிடித்து வழிபட்டனர்
    12:31 PM, 8 Jun
    ஒடிஷாவில் அனைத்து வழிபாட்டு தலங்களும் தொடர்ந்து மூடப்பட்டுள்ளன
    12:31 PM, 8 Jun
    10-ம் வகுப்பு தேர்வு வழக்கில் அரசு தலைமை வழக்கறிஞரை ஆஜராக உத்தரவிட்டு விசாரணை ஒத்திவைப்பு
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on June 08

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
