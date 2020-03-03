  • search
    Coronavirus in India: இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 15,413 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு- 306 பேர் மரணம்

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 15,413 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் 306 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளதாகவும் மத்திய அரசு தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    10:04 AM, 21 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 15,413 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 306 பேர் கொரோனாவால் மரணங்கள். இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 13,254 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 4,10,461 ஆகவும் உயர்வு.
    9:45 AM, 21 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் குஜராத் மாநிலம் பூஜ் பகுதியில் 9.58 மணிக்கு முதலில் தெரியும் கிரகணம். அஸ்ஸாம் மாநிலம், திப்ருகாரில் கிரகணம் மதியம் 2.29 மணிக்கு முடிவடைகிறது.
    9:18 AM, 21 Jun
    இன்னும் சற்று நேரத்தில் சூரிய கிரகண நிகழ்வு தொடங்குகிறது. சூரிய கிரகணம் என்பது சந்திரனின் நிழல் சூரியனில் விழுவதாகும்.
    9:11 AM, 21 Jun
    டி.வி.எஸ். சுந்தரம் பாஸ்ட்னர்ஸ் தலைவர் நாராயணசாமி பாலகிருஷ்ணன் கொரோனாவால் மரணம்
    9:06 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தையொட்டி டெல்லியில் உள்ள ராஷ்டிரபதி பவனில் ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் யோகா செய்கிறார்.
    9:06 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தையொட்டி டெல்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் செய்யும் யோகா.
    8:57 AM, 21 Jun
    சூரிய கிரகணம் இன்னும் 15 நிமிடங்களில் தொடங்க போகிறது. வானில் சூரியன் நடத்தும் அற்புத நிகழ்வு. காலை 9.15 மணியிலிருந்து பிற்பகல் 2.30 மணி வரை இந்த நிகழ்வு நிகழ்கிறது.
    8:53 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தையொட்டி வடக்கு சிக்கிமில் இந்திய திபெத் எல்லை பாதுகாப்பு படைவீர்கள் நிகழ்த்திய யோகா. சுமார் 18,800 அடி உயரத்தில் இவர்கள் யோகாவை நிகழ்த்தினர்.
    8:09 AM, 21 Jun
    சென்னையில் இன்றும் பெட்ரோல் டீசல் விலை உயர்ந்தது. 15 ஆவது நாளாக இன்று பெட்ரோல் லிட்டருக்கு 31 பைசாவும் டீசல் லிட்டருக்கு 51 பைசாவும் உயர்வு. சென்னையில் பெட்ரோல் ரூ. 82-க்கும், டீசல் விலை ரூ 75.80-க்கும் விற்பனையாகிறது.
    8:08 AM, 21 Jun
    உத்தரகாண்டில் இந்திய சீன எல்லையில் பத்ரிநாத் அருகே வசுதாரா பனிமலையில் இந்திய திபெத் எல்லை பாதுகாப்பு படையினர் யோகா செய்தனர். 14 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில் இருந்த அவர்கள் யோகா செய்தனர்.
    8:08 AM, 21 Jun
    லடாக் பனிமலையில் இந்திய திபெத் எல்லை பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் யோகா செய்கிறார்கள். 18 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில் கடும் குளிரில் அதாவது 0 டிகிரி ஃபாரன்ஹீட்டை விட குறைவான குளிரில் யோகா செய்தனர்.
    7:04 AM, 21 Jun
    இன்று சென்னையில் முழு பொதுமுடக்கம். இன்றைய தினம் எந்த தளர்வும் கிடையாது - போலீஸ் கமிஷனர் விஸ்வநாதன் தகவல்.
    6:57 AM, 21 Jun
    யோகா உடல் வலிமையுடன் மன வலிமையையும் மேம்படுத்துகிறது. யோகாவிற்கு மதம், மொழி, நாடு என்ற எந்த பேதமும் இல்லை- மோடி. யோகாவின் பயன்களை முன்னெப்போதும் இல்லாத அளவிற்கு இந்த நாடு தற்போது உணர்ந்துள்ளது.
    6:56 AM, 21 Jun
    கொரோனாவை வீழ்த்த யோகா சிறந்த வழிமுறையாக இருக்கிறது. உங்களது அன்றாட வாழ்வில் யோகாவை ஒரு அங்கமாக பழகுங்கள்- மோடி.
    6:56 AM, 21 Jun
    யோகா நோய் எதிர்ப்பு சக்தியை அதிகரிக்கிறது- மோடி கொரோனா பரவல் அதிகமாக இருப்பதால் ஏராளமானோர் யோகா கற்றுக் கொள்ள ஆர்வம்
    6:56 AM, 21 Jun
    சர்வதேச அளவில் ஒற்றுமையை பறைசாற்றும் நாளாக இது அமைந்துள்ளது- பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி. சர்வதேச யோகா தினத்தையொட்டி நாட்டு மக்களிடம் பிரதமர் மோடி உரை. வீட்டிலிருந்தபடியே குடும்பத்துடன் யோகா செய்யுங்க- மோடி.
    6:55 AM, 21 Jun
    சூரிய கிரகரணம் இன்று காலை 9.15 மணிக்கு தொடங்குகிறது. இது பகல் 12.10 உச்சத்தை அடைகிறது. இந்த சூரிய கிரகணம் ஆசியா, ஆப்பிரிக்கா, ஐரோப்பா மற்றும் ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் சில பகுதிகளில் காணலாம். காலை 9.15 மணிக்கு தொடங்கு கிரகணம் பிற்பகல் 2.30 மணிக்கு முடிகிறது. இதற்கு கங்கண சூரிய கிரகணம் அல்லது நெருப்பு வளைய சூரிய கிரகணம் என சொல்வதுண்டு. தமிழகத்தில் சூரியனை வெறும் கண்களால் பார்க்க வேண்டாம் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. 6 மணி நேரம் இந்த அதிசயம் வானில் நிகழ்கிறது.
    6:30 AM, 21 Jun
    இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 4 லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது. முதல்முறையாக நேற்றைய தினம் ஒரே நாளில் 14,516 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் 3ஆவது நாளாக கொரோனா தொடர்ந்து உச்சத்தை தொட்டு வருகிறது.
    6:11 PM, 20 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தமாக கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 56845 ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் ஆக்டிவ் கேஸ்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 24822 ஆக உள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 33231 மாதிரிகள் கொரோனா சோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தமாக 861211 மாதிரிகள் கொரோனா சோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. தமிழகத்தில் இன்றுதான் அதிகமாக கொரோனா மாதிரிகள் சோதனை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    6:06 PM, 20 Jun
    தமிழகத்தில் இன்று புதிதாக 2396 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் மட்டும் 1254 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 1045 பேர் டிஸ்சார்ஜ் செய்யப்பட்டு இருக்கிறார்கள். தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 38 பேர் பலியாகி உள்ளனர்.
    1:21 PM, 20 Jun
    ஒடிசாவில் கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் 179 கொரோனா கேஸ்கள் பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஒடிசாவில் மொத்த கேஸ்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 4856 ஆக உள்ளது: மாநில சுகாதாரத் துறை.
    11:14 AM, 20 Jun
    பொது முடக்கத்திற்கு மக்களின் ஆதரவு தேவை- முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி கோரிக்கை. மக்களை சிரமப்படுத்துவதற்காக இல்லை, கொரோனாவை கட்டுப்படுத்தவே ஊரடங்கு- முதல்வர்.
    1:19 AM, 20 Jun
    லாக்டவுன் 6.0: சென்னையில் அதிரடி- 2,000 வாகனங்கள் சீஸ்- 2,436 பேர் மீது கேஸ்
    11:52 PM, 19 Jun
    டெல்யில் அதி உச்சமான கொரோனா- ஒரே நாளில் 3.137 பேருக்கு பாதிப்பு- 66 பேர் மரணம்
    10:24 PM, 19 Jun
    அதிவேகமாக பரவுகிறது கொரோனா வைரஸ்- புதிய அபாய கட்டத்தில் இருக்கிறோம்: உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு
    10:06 PM, 19 Jun
    கால்வன் பள்ளத்தாக்கு மோதல்- புலனாய்வுத் துறை தோல்வி இல்லை: அனைத்து கட்சி கூட்டத்தில் ராஜ்நாத்சிங்
    9:19 PM, 19 Jun
    நமது எல்லைகளைப் பாதுகாக்கும் வல்லமை நமது முப்படைகளுக்கும் இருக்கிறது- பிரதமர் மோடி
    9:19 PM, 19 Jun
    நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க இந்திய ராணுவம் எப்போதும் தயார் நிலையில் உள்ளது- மோடி. நமது நிலத்தின் ஒரு அங்குலத்தைக் கூட எடுக்க முடியாத அளவுக்கு தடுக்கும் வல்லமை இருக்கிறது
    9:02 PM, 19 Jun
    எல்லைகளைப் பாதுகாக்க மிகுந்த முக்கியத்துவம் அளித்து வருகிறது மத்திய அரசு. ராணுவத்துக்கு தேவையான நவீன தளவாடங்களை வழங்கி வருகிறது மத்திய அரசு- பிரதமர் மோடி
    9:02 PM, 19 Jun
    இந்திய பகுதிகளுக்குள் சீனா ஒருபோதும் ஊடுருவவும் இல்லை- பிரதமர் மோடி
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on June 21

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
