Coronavirus in India: இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 15,413 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு- 306 பேர் மரணம்
டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 15,413 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் 306 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளதாகவும் மத்திய அரசு தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga today on #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/5UoM61pexI— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at his residence, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/rPFfss9bDE— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Sikkim: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 18,800 feet in North Sikkim on #InternationalYogaDay today. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/rqhge9GA8f— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Uttarakhand: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel, deployed at India-China border, perform yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/tEoNkWWtkt— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Ladakh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/XWDxeX02Gl— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on International Yoga Day. https://t.co/qgjowsGZQA— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
பொருத்தமான வரன் தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனி - இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள , பதிவு இலவசம்!