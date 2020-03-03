  • search
    Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவை தொடர்ந்து பிரேசில், ரஷ்யா, பெருவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகம்

    நியூயார்: அமெரிக்காவை தொடர்ந்து நேற்று ஒரே நாளில் பிரேசில், ரஷ்யா மற்றும் பெரு ஆகிய நாடுகளில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு மிக அதிகமாக இருந்தது.

    7:03 AM, 14 May
    கொரோனா நீண்டகாலம் பிரச்சனையை ஏற்படுத்தலாம் அல்லது ஏற்படுத்தாமலும் போகலாம்- உலக சுகாதார நிறுவனம். கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிரான மருந்துகள் கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டாலும் வலிமையான ஒன்றை உறுதி செய்வது கடினமாக உள்ளது. அனைத்து நாடுகளுமே அதிகபட்ச கண்காணிப்பு நிலையை கடைபிடிப்பதுதான் சரியான வழிமுறை- உலக சுகாதார நிறுவனம்.
    7:03 AM, 14 May
    கொரோனாவை அடியோடு அழிக்க முடியாது- உலக சுகாதார நிறுவனம். ஹெச்.ஐ.வி. வைரஸ் போல தொடர்ந்து உயிர்ப்புடன் கொரோனாவும் இருக்கும். கொரோனா வைரஸுடன் வாழ்வது எப்படி என்பதை கற்றுக் கொள்ள வேண்டும்- உலக சுகாதார நிறுவனம். கொரோனா எப்போது அழியும் என்பதை யாராலும் கணிக்க முடியாது.
    6:45 AM, 14 May
    இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 78, 055; உயிரிழப்புகள் 2,551 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு- covid19india.org
    6:34 AM, 14 May
    உலக நாடுகளில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் 3 லட்சத்தை எட்டியது- பாதிப்பு 45 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கியது
    6:07 AM, 14 May
    அமெரிக்காவை தொடர்ந்து பிரேசில், ரஷ்யா, பெருவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகம். அமெரிக்காவில் நேற்று 21,712 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு; ஒரே நாளில் அமெரிக்காவில் 1,772 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. பிரேசிலில் நேற்று ஒரே நாளில் 11,555 பேருக்கு கொரொனா பாதிப்பு; 754 பேர் மரணம். ரஷ்யாவில் ஒரே நாளில் 10,028 பேருக்கும் பெருவில் 4,247 பேருக்கும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. இந்தியாவில் நேற்று மட்டும் 3,763 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு.
    7:45 PM, 13 May
    சென்னையில் இன்று 380 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி. செங்கல்பட்டில் 25 பேர், கடலூரில் 17 பேர், திருவள்ளூரில் 25 பேர் தொற்றால் பாதிப்பு. திருவண்ணாமலையில் 23 பேர், விழுப்புரத்தில் 7 பேருக்கு தொற்று பாதிப்பு. தேனியில் 5 பேர், திருநெல்வேலியில் 5 பேருக்கு தொற்று பாதிப்பு.
    7:43 PM, 13 May
    தமிழகத்தில் ஒட்டுமொத்தமாக கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 9227. கொரோனா தொற்றால் இன்று தமிழகத்தில் 3பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர். கொரோனாவுக்கு இதுவரை உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 64 ஆக உயர்வு. சென்னையில் ஒட்டுமொத்தமாக கொரோனாவால் 5262 பேர் பாதிப்பு.
    7:39 PM, 13 May
    தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 509 பேருக்கு இன்று கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி
    7:38 PM, 13 May
    மத்திய அரசின் அறிவிப்புகளில் ஏழைகளுக்கு எதுவும் இல்லை -ப.சிதம்பரம். நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் அறிவித்த சிறப்பு பொருளாதார தொகுப்பு ஏமாற்றம் அளிக்கிறது -சிதம்பரம். தினக்கூலியை நம்பி வாழ்வோருக்கு பெரும் ஏமாற்றத்தை தரும் அறிவிப்புகள் -ப.சிதம்பரம். புலம் பெயர் தொழிலாளர்களுக்கு எந்த திட்டத்தையும் மத்திய அரசு அறிவிக்கவில்லை -ப.சிதம்பரம். நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் அறிவிப்பு தொடர்பாக காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் பார்வையை பதிவு செய்கிறார்.
    6:08 PM, 13 May
    மத்திய அரசின் ரூ20 லட்சம் கோடி திட்டத்தால் மாநிலங்களுக்கு எந்த ஒரு பயனும் இல்லை - மே. வங்க முதல்வர் மமதா பானர்ஜி
    5:32 PM, 13 May
    டிடிஎஸ் வரிவிகிதம் 25% குறைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது, டிடிஎஸ் பிடித்தம் வரி விகிதம் குறைப்பு நாளை முதல் அமலுக்கு வருகிறது. நாளை முதல் அடுத்த ஆண்டு மார்ச் வரை டிடிஎஸ் வரி விதிப்பு 25% குறைப்பு அமலில் இருக்கும். இதன் மூலம் மக்கள் கைகளில் சுமார் ரூ.50000 கோடி அளவிற்கு பணப்புழக்கம் இருக்கும். 2019-20ம் நிதியாண்டிற்கான வருமான வரி கணக்கு தாக்கல் செய்வதற்கான அவகாசம் நவம்பர் 30 வரை நீட்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. வருமான வரித் தாக்கல் செய்வதற்கான காலக்கெடு அக்டோபர் மாதத்திலிருந்து நவம்பர் வரை நீட்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    5:20 PM, 13 May
    ஊதியம் வழங்கும் போது பிடிக்கப்படுகிற வருமான வரி தொகையில் (டிடிஎஸ்) 25% குறைப்பு
    5:19 PM, 13 May
    கொரோனா தாக்குதலை கடவுளின் செயலாக கருதி ரியல் எஸ்டேட் துறைக்கு மாநில அரசுகள் உதவ வேண்டும்
    5:17 PM, 13 May
    வருமான வரி கணக்கு செலுத்த மேலும் 3 மாதம் அவகாசம்
    5:12 PM, 13 May
    கட்டுமான நிறுவனங்கள் பணியை முடிக்க 6 மாதங்கள் கால அவகாசம் வழங்கப்படும்
    5:09 PM, 13 May
    மின் உற்பத்தி நிறுவனங்களின் நெருக்கடிக்கு உதவ ரூ90,000 கோடி திட்டம்
    5:04 PM, 13 May
    தொழிலாளர்களின் பங்காக வருங்கால வைப்பு நிதிக்கு செலுத்தப்படும் 12% பங்கு என்பது 10% ஆக 3 மாதங்களுக்கு குறைப்பு
    5:01 PM, 13 May
    வங்கிகள் அல்லாத நிதி நிறுவனங்களுக்கு ரூ30 ஆயிரம் கோடி நிதி உதவி- நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்
    5:00 PM, 13 May
    வர்த்தக கண்காட்சிகள், பொருட்காட்சிகள் நடத்தப்பட இயலாத சூழ்நிலையில் ஆன்லைன் சந்தைகள் சிறு-குறு தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கு உருவாக்கப்படும்
    4:56 PM, 13 May
    வருங்கால வைப்பு நிதி தொடர்பான அரசின் உதவி மேலும் 3 மாதங்களுக்கு நீடிக்கும் . ஜூன், ஜூலை, ஆக. மாதங்களுக்கான தொழிலாளர்களின் பி.எப். பங்களிப்பையும் அரசு வழங்கும். ஏற்கனவே மார்ச், ஏப்ரல், மே மாதங்களுக்கான தொழிலாளர்களின் பி.எப். பங்களிப்பை மத்திய அரசு வழங்கியது. தொழிலாளர் வருங்கால வைப்பு நிதி சலுகை மேலும் 3 மாதங்களுக்கு நீடிப்பு- நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்
    4:48 PM, 13 May
    ரூ200 கோடி மதிப்பிலான அரசு பணிகளுக்கு இனி சர்வதேச டெண்டர்கள் கோரப்படாது- நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்
    4:40 PM, 13 May
    சிறு, குறு மற்றும் நடுத்தர தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கான வரையறைகள் மாற்றி அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன
    4:37 PM, 13 May
    சிறு, குறு தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கான கடன் உத்திரவாதத்தை அரசு வழங்கும். சிறு, குறு தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கு நடைமுறை மூலதன கடனாக ரூ20,000 கோடி வழங்கப்படும்.
    4:34 PM, 13 May
    45 லட்சம் சிறு, குறு தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கு கடன் வழங்க ரூ3 லட்சம் கோடி நிதி ஒதுக்கீடு. 4 ஆண்டு காலங்களில் திருப்பிச் செலுத்தும் கடன்கள் வழங்கப்படும். 12 மாதங்கள் கழித்துதான் கடன்களை திருப்பிச் செலுத்தும் காலமும் தொடங்கும்.
    4:32 PM, 13 May
    வருமான வரி செலுத்துவோருக்கு ரூ18,000 கோடி நிலுவை தொகை திருப்பி தரப்பட்டுள்ளது. வருமானவரி செலுத்துவோர் 14 லட்சம் பேர் ரீ பண்ட் நிலுவை தொகைகளை பெற்றுள்ளனர்.
    4:28 PM, 13 May
    சிறு, குறு தொழில் நிறுவனங்களுக்கு பிணை இல்லாத கடன் வழங்க ரூ3 லட்சம் கோடி ஒதுக்கீடு
    4:25 PM, 13 May
    ஏழைகளுக்கு இதுவரை ரூ18 ஆயிரம் கோடி மதிப்பிலான 48 லட்சம் டன் உணவு தானியம் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் அடுத்தடுத்த பொருளாதார செயல் திட்டங்கள் குறித்து அறிவிக்கப்படும்.
    4:22 PM, 13 May
    உஜ்வாலா திட்டத்தின் கீழ் இலவச சிலிண்டர்கள் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது
    4:21 PM, 13 May
    லாக்டவுனால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கு வங்கிக் கணக்குகளில் பணம் செலுத்தப்பட்டுவிட்டது- நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்
    4:14 PM, 13 May
    லாக்டவுன் காலத்தில் உஜ்வாலா போன்ற பல திட்டங்கள் ஏழைகளுக்காக செயல்படுத்தப்பட்டு வருகின்றன
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on May 13

