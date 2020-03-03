Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவை தொடர்ந்து பிரேசில், ரஷ்யா, பெருவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகம்
நியூயார்: அமெரிக்காவை தொடர்ந்து நேற்று ஒரே நாளில் பிரேசில், ரஷ்யா மற்றும் பெரு ஆகிய நாடுகளில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு மிக அதிகமாக இருந்தது.
கொரோனா.. எந்த மாவட்டத்தில் எவ்வளவு பாதிப்பு?#TamilNadu #CoronaUpdates pic.twitter.com/p6aLnLibil— Oneindia Tamil (@thatsTamil) May 13, 2020
Relief to Contractors #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/uCOabB83Sr— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 13, 2020
In order to provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of PF, EPF contribution is being reduced for Businesses & Workers for 3 months, amounting to a liquidity support of Rs 6750 crores. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/VSysfvk4KU— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020
Unfair competetion from foreign companies to become a thing of the past; Global tenders to be disallowed in Government procurement upto Rs 200 crores#AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #atmanirbharbharat pic.twitter.com/voj3hstdOR— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020
Definition of MSMEs gets a revision, Investment limit to be revised upwards, additional criteria of turnover also being introduced#AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/euRNgiPJeB— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020
In a major initiative Government announces Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs. #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/jgnWeKYrWs— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 13, 2020
