Coronavirus in India LIVE: இந்தியாவில் ஒரே நாளில் 6,029 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.

Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus . RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.

Railways has green-lighted re-opening of Reservation Counters & booking through Common Service Centres & Agents from tomorrow Zonal Railways will decide & notify opening of counters in a phased manner. https://t.co/YUv5FOdkG6 pic.twitter.com/IeiPM8olhJ

Again discrimination towards #Madurai by Hon’ble @HardeepSPuri ! Madurai missing in the ABCDE groups ! #MaduraiAirport !!Why this anger against Madurai? Where the BJP leaders from TN gone ? Whether they will ask questions to the minister? @HRajaBJP @Narayanan3 pic.twitter.com/jciKTKdfur

English summary

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.