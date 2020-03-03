Coronavirus in India LIVE: இந்தியாவில் ஒரே நாளில் 6,029 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு
டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் நேற்று ஒரே நாளில் 6,029 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டது. இந்தியாவில் மொத்தமாக கொரோனா பாதித்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 1,18,226 ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.
Again discrimination towards #Madurai by Hon’ble @HardeepSPuri ! Madurai missing in the ABCDE groups ! #MaduraiAirport !!Why this anger against Madurai? Where the BJP leaders from TN gone ? Whether they will ask questions to the minister? @HRajaBJP @Narayanan3 pic.twitter.com/jciKTKdfur— Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) May 21, 2020
#Corona தடுப்புப் பணிகளுக்கான குழுக்களில் அமைச்சர்களுக்கே கூட இடம் தராது, பேரிடர் காலத்தில் முதல்வர் தன்னை முன்னிலைப்படுத்த முயற்சிப்பது பேரிடர் மேலாண்மையில் ஆபத்தான போக்கு.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 21, 2020
அதிகாரிகள், அமைச்சர்கள் & மக்கள் பிரதிநிதிகள் கொண்ட “கூட்டு முயற்சி”யே இதுபோன்ற நேரத்தில் கை கொடுக்கும்! pic.twitter.com/9Uc2VphZbB
Railways has green-lighted re-opening of Reservation Counters & booking through Common Service Centres & Agents from tomorrow— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 21, 2020
Zonal Railways will decide & notify opening of counters in a phased manner.https://t.co/YUv5FOdkG6 pic.twitter.com/IeiPM8olhJ
விருப்பமானவரை தேர்ந்தெடுக்க தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனி,இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் - பதிவு இலவசம்!