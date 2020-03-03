Coronavirus in India LIVE: இந்தியாவில் ஒரே நாளில் 6,029 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு

  • search
    டெல்லி: இந்தியாவில் நேற்று ஒரே நாளில் 6,029 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டது. இந்தியாவில் மொத்தமாக கொரோனா பாதித்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 1,18,226 ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:43 AM, 22 May
    1.70 லட்சம் பொதுச்சேவை மையங்களில் இன்று முதல் டிக்கெட் முன்பதிவு
    6:26 AM, 22 May
    ரயில் டிக்கெட் முன்பதிவு கவுண்டர்களில் இன்று முதல் டிக்கெட் விற்பனை. குறிப்பிட்ட சில ரயில் நிலையங்களில் மட்டும் இன்று முதல் டிக்கெட் விற்பனை. நாடு முழுவதும் வரும் ஜுன் 1ம் தேதி முதல் ரயில்கள் படிப்படியாக இயக்கப்பட உள்ளது
    12:06 AM, 22 May
    கொரோனா லாக்டவுன் -எதிர்க்கட்சி தலைவர்களுடன் சோனியா இன்று ஆலோசனை. அனைத்து எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர்களுடன் வீடியோ கான்ஃபரன்ஸ் மூலம் சோனியா ஆலோசனை.
    11:48 PM, 21 May
    இந்தியாவில் ஒரே நாளில் 6025 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,18,222 ஆக உயர்வு. மகாராஷ்டிராவில் 2345; தமிழகத்தில் 776 பேருக்கு வியாழன்று மட்டும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு.
    11:06 PM, 21 May
    கொரோனா லாக்டவுன் தொடர்பான சோனியா தலைமையிலான ஆலோசனை கூட்டத்தில் உத்தவ் தாக்கரே பங்கேற்பு
    11:05 PM, 21 May
    மே 25 முதல் ஆகஸ்ட் 25 வரை மூன்று மாதங்களுக்கு வாரந்தோறும் 8428 விமானங்கள் இயக்கப்படும்
    10:27 PM, 21 May
    மத்திய அரசின் விமான சேவைகள் தொடர்பான அறிவிப்பில் ஏன் மதுரை விமான நிலையம் இடம்பெறவில்லை?- மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்
    10:21 PM, 21 May
    தடுப்புப் பணிகளுக்கான குழுக்களில் அமைச்சர்கள், மக்கள் பிரதிநிதிகள் கொண்ட கூட்டு முயற்சி தேவை- ஸ்டாலின்
    10:18 PM, 21 May
    இரவு நேர லாக்டவுன் கட்டுப்பாடுகளை கடுமையாக பின்பற்ற வேண்டும்... மாநில அரசுகளுக்கு உள்துறை அமைச்சகம் எச்சரிக்கை
    9:44 PM, 21 May
    நாடு முழுவதும் ரயில் நிலைய டிக்கெட் கவுன்டர்களில் நாளை முதல் முன்பதிவு
    9:37 PM, 21 May
    உள்நாட்டு விமான போக்குவரத்துக்கான கட்டணங்கள் வெளியீடு. விமான சேவை வழித்தடங்கள் 7 வகையாக பிரித்து கட்டணங்கள் அறிவிப்பு. சென்னை- பெங்களூர்; சென்னை -கோவை செல்ல ரூ2,000 முதல் ரூ6,000 வரை கட்டணம் சென்னையில் இருந்து பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு செல்ல ரூ 3,500 முதல் ரூ10,000 வரை கட்டணம். சென்னையில் இருந்து கவுஹாத்தி வரை செல்ல ரூ5,500 முதல் ரூ15,700 வரை கட்டணம். கோவை- டெல்லி செல்ல ரூ 6,500 முதல் ரூ18,600 வரை கட்டணம் நிர்ணயம்.
    7:42 PM, 21 May
    மும்பையில் தமிழர்கள் அதிகம் வாழும் தாராவியில் மேலும் 47 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. தாராவியில் மட்டும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 475 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு.
    7:38 PM, 21 May
    கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டத்தில் நாளை முதல் இரவு 7 மணி வரை கடைகள் செயல்பட அனுமதி
    7:27 PM, 21 May
    தமிழகத்தில் சென்னை உட்பட 14 நகரங்களில் சதத்தை தாண்டி கொளுத்திய வெயில். சென்னை, திருத்தணியில் 108 டிகிரி ஃபாரன்ஹீட் வெப்பநிலை பதிவு.
    6:24 PM, 21 May
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் இருந்து திரும்புகிறவர்களில் பெரும்பாலானோருக்கு கொரோனா- விஜயபாஸ்கர். மகாராஷ்டிராவில் இருந்து திரும்புவோருக்கு சோதனை சாவடிகளிலேயே கொரோனா பரிசோதனை. ரயில், விமானங்கள் மூலம் தமிழகத்துக்கு வருவோரில் பலருக்கு கொரோனா என்பது புதிய சவால்- விஜயபாஸ்கர்.
    6:21 PM, 21 May
    தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா பாதித்த 400 பேர் இன்று டிஸ்சார்ஜ்.
    6:16 PM, 21 May
    தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 776 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. சென்னையில் புதிதாக 567 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 94 ஆக உயர்வு. சென்னையில் அமைச்சர் விஜயபாஸ்கர் தகவல். தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தம் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 13,967 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு.
    3:56 PM, 21 May
    விமானங்களில் அதிகபட்ச கட்டண வரம்பு அறிமுகம்- அமைச்சர் ஹர்திப் சிங் புரி அறிவிப்பு. டெல்லி-மும்பை விமானத்தில் அதிகபட்சம் ரூ.10,000 கட்டணம் வசூலிக்கலாம்- அமைச்சர்.
    1:55 PM, 21 May
    திருச்சியில் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த தொட்டியம் வருவாய் ஆய்வாளரின் உடலுக்கு ஆட்சியர் அஞ்சலி. இரு சக்கர வாகனத்தில் சென்ற போது விபத்தில் சிக்கினார் வருவாய் ஆய்வாளர்.
    1:34 PM, 21 May
    எம்.எல்.ஏ. கருணாஸின் தனி பாதுகாப்பு காவலருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று. திருவாடனை தொகுதி எம்.எல்.ஏ. கருணாஸின் தனி பாதுகாவலருக்கு கொரோனா.
    12:43 PM, 21 May
    அரசு ஊழியர்களுக்காக சென்னையில் கூடுதலாக 30 பஸ்கள் இயக்கம். நேற்று முதல் மொத்த பஸ் எண்ணிக்கை 230ஆக உயர்த்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    12:25 PM, 21 May
    உள்நாட்டு விமான சேவைகளுக்கான வழிமுறைகள் வெளியீடு. உள்நாட்டு விமான சேவை வரும் மே 25ம் தேதி முதல் தொடங்குகிறது. பயணிகளும், அதிகாரிகளும் விமான நிலையம் வர போக்குவரத்தை உறுதி செய்ய வேண்டும். விமான நிலையத்தின் அனைத்து பகுதிகளிலும் சமூக இடைவெளியை உறுதி செய்ய வேண்டும். பயணிகள் பயண நேரத்திற்கு 2 மணி நேரம் முன்பாகவே விமான நிலையம் வந்தடைய வேண்டும். ஆரோக்கிய சேது பயன்பாடு 14 வயதுக்கு உட்பட்ட குழந்தைகளுக்கு கட்டாயமில்லை.
    10:55 AM, 21 May
    ஊரடங்கை தளர்த்தி, ஆட்டோக்களை இயக்க வலியுறுத்தி, தஞ்சையில், ஆட்டோ ஓட்டுநர்கள் ஆர்ப்பாட்டம். கலெக்டர் அலுவலகம் எதிரே நடந்த ஆர்ப்பாட்டத்தின்போது போலீசாருடன் தள்ளுமுள்ளு.
    6:18 AM, 21 May
    உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் 50,82,659 பேர் பாதிப்பு. உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் 3,29,294 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா தொற்றில் இருந்து 20,20,151 பேர் குணம் அடைந்தனர். உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா தொற்றுடன் 27,33,214 பேர் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்கள். அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் 1,461 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் இதுவரை 94,994 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. பிரேசிலில் 24 மணி நேரத்தில் 911 பேர் பலி, இங்கிலாந்தில் 363 பேர் பலி
    1:01 AM, 21 May
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 40 ஆயிரத்தை நெருங்கியது- தமிழகம் தொடர்ந்து 2-வது இடம்
    12:25 AM, 21 May
    கொரோனாவால் கடும் நெருக்கடி- இங்கிலாந்தின் ரோல்ஸ் ராய்ஸ் நிறுவனம் 9,000 பணியாளர்களை நீக்க முடிவு
    10:45 PM, 20 May
    ஜூன் 1 முதல் இயக்கப்படும் 200 ரயில்களின் கால அட்டவணை வெளியிடப்பட்டது. ஜூன் 1 முதல் இயங்கும் ரயில்களுக்கு நாளை காலை முதல் ஆன்லைனில் முன்பதிவு தொடக்கம்.
    10:27 PM, 20 May
    ஜூன் 1-ந் தேதி முதல் பயணிகள் ரயில் இயக்கம்- நாளை முதல் முன்பதிவு தொடக்கம்
    8:42 PM, 20 May
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் இன்று மட்டும் 2250 பேருக்கு கொரோனா- ஒரே நாளில் 65 பேர் பலி
    8:10 PM, 20 May
    ரூ.3 லட்சம் கோடி வரையில் அவசரகால கூடுதல் கடன் அளிக்க மத்திய அமைச்சரவை ஒப்புதல்
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on May 21

