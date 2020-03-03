Coronavirus in India LIVE: ரயில், விமான நிலையங்களுக்கு ஆட்டோ, டாக்சி இயக்க அனுமதி

  • search
    டெல்லி: நாடு முழுவதும் கடந்த 2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின்னர் இன்று காலை முதல் விமான சேவை மீண்டும் தொடங்கியது. டெல்லி, சென்னை, மதுரை உள்ளிட்ட நகரங்களில் இருந்து விமான சேவை தொடங்கி இருக்கிறது.

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:50 AM, 26 May
    உலகம் முழுக்க கொரோனாவுக்கு 5,588,020 பேர் பாதிப்பு. கொரோனா பலி எண்ணிக்கை 347,872ஆக உயர்வு. கொரோனாவிலிருந்து 2,365,703 பேர் மீண்டுள்ளனர். அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 99,805
    7:59 PM, 25 May
    மருத்துவ பரிசோதனை முடிந்து துணை முதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் வீடு திரும்பினார். வழக்கமான பரிசோதனைக்காக ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டிருந்தார்.
    6:19 PM, 25 May
    தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா உயிரிழப்பு விகிதம் 0.69 சதவீதமாக உள்ளது - விஜயபாஸ்கர்
    6:08 PM, 25 May
    தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தம் 17,082 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தமிழகம் முழுக்க இதுவரை 8731 பேர் குணமடைந்துள்ளனர்.
    6:05 PM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் மேலும் 549 பேருக்கு கொரனா பாதிப்பு- அமைச்சர் விஜயபாஸ்கர். தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 805 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு - விஜய பாஸ்கர் .
    11:09 AM, 25 May
    துணை முதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதி
    10:11 AM, 25 May
    மருத்துவ நிபுணர்களுடன் நாளை முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி ஆலோசனை. லாக்டவுன் வரும் 31ம் தேதி நிறைவடைய உள்ள நிலையில கூட்டம் நடக்க உள்ளது.
    10:06 AM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் மண்டல வாரியாக கொரோனா தொற்று பாதிப்பு விவரம் வெளியீடு. சென்னையில் ஐந்து மண்டலங்களில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு கிடுகிடு உயர்வு. ராயபுரம் மண்டலத்தில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 2 ஆயிரத்தை நெருங்கியது.
    10:05 AM, 25 May
    புதுவையில் மதுபான கடைகள் 2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின் திறப்பு. புதுவையில் மதுபானங்கள் விலை உயர்த்தப்பட்ட நிலையில் கடைகள் திறப்பு.
    9:19 AM, 25 May
    இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 6,977 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: சுகாதாரத் துறை. இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் கொரோனாவால் 154 பேர் பலி. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,38,845 ஆக உயர்வு. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 4,021 ஆகவும் அதிகரிப்பு.
    9:02 AM, 25 May
    உ.பி. தொழிலாளர்களை பிற மாநிலங்கள் வேலைக்கு எடுக்கனும்னா அனுமதி தேவை.. யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் அதிரடி
    8:50 AM, 25 May
    டெல்லியில் இருந்து 27 பயணிகளுடன் முதல் விமானம் சென்னை வந்தது
    8:47 AM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் இருந்து இன்று காலை தூத்துக்குடி செல்ல இருந்த விமானம் ரத்து
    7:39 AM, 25 May
    மகா. முன்னாள் முதல்வர் அசோக் சவாணுக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. மகாராஷ்டிரா பொதுப்பணித்துறை அமைச்சராக உள்ளார் அசோக் சவாண். மகாராஷ்டிராவில் வீட்டு வசதித்துறை அமைச்சர் ஜிதேந்திரா ஆவாத்துக்கு ஏற்கனவே கொரோனா பாதிப்பு.
    7:31 AM, 25 May
    லாக்டவுனால் மகாராஷ்டிராவில் சிக்கிய 1,096 தமிழர்கள் சிறப்பு ரயில் மூலம் விழுப்புரம் வந்தனர்
    7:17 AM, 25 May
    கொரோனா பாதிப்பு- ஈரானை பின்தள்ளி 10-வது இடத்தில் இந்தியா
    6:49 AM, 25 May
    2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின் மீண்டும் இயங்கிய லக்னோ விமான நிலையம்
    6:49 AM, 25 May
    பயணிகள் இல்லாததால் சென்னையில் 15 விமானங்கள் ரத்து
    6:25 AM, 25 May
    நாடு முழுவதும் 2 மாதங்களுக்கு பின் உள்நாட்டு விமான சேவை இன்று தொடங்கியது . டெல்லி, சென்னை, மதுரை உள்ளிட்ட நகரங்களில் இருந்து விமான சேவை தொடக்கம். சென்னையில் இருந்து அதிகாலை 5 மணிக்கு அந்தமானுக்கு விமானம் புறப்பட்டு சென்றது.
    11:46 PM, 24 May
    பிற மாநிலங்களில் இருந்து தமிழகத்திற்கு தினமும் 25 விமானங்களை மட்டுமே இயக்க அரசு அனுமதி. பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு எவ்வளவு விமானங்களை வேண்டுமானாலும் இயக்கிக்கொள்ளவும் தமிழக அரசு அனுமதி.
    7:54 PM, 24 May
    தமிழகத்தில் 1003 குழந்தைகள் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தமிழகத்தில் 0- முதல் 12 வயதுக்கு உட்பட்ட 1003 குழந்தைகள் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு. 532 ஆண் குழந்தைகளும், 416 பெண் குழந்தைகளும் இதுவரை கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு.
    7:53 PM, 24 May
    சென்னை கொத்தவால்சாவடியில் கடைகளை ஒரு நாள் விட்டு ஒரு நாள் திறக்க அனுமதி. கொத்தவால்சாவடியில் காலை 10.30 மணி முதல் மாலை 6.00 மணி வரை கடைகளை திறக்கலாம்.
    6:40 PM, 24 May
    கேரளாவில் மேலும் 53 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு
    6:39 PM, 24 May
    சென்னையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 10 ஆயிரத்தை கடந்தது. சென்னையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 10,576
    4:59 PM, 24 May
    இடம்பெயர் தொழிலாளர்களுக்காக 2,818 சிறப்பு ரயில்கள்- இன்று மட்டும் 565 சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் இயக்கம்
    3:25 PM, 24 May
    அடுத்த 48 மணிநேரத்தில் 14 மாவட்டங்களில் மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு: வானிலை மையம்
    2:32 PM, 24 May
    டெல்லியில் ஒரே நாளில் 508 பேருக்கு கொரோனா ; கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 13,418 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு
    10:50 AM, 24 May
    சென்னை மண்டலவாரியாக கொரோனா பாதிப்பு விவரம்
    10:27 AM, 24 May
    புதுவையில் மேலும் 5 பேருக்கு கொரோனா
    10:15 AM, 24 May
    சென்னையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு விவரம்
    Coronavirus Live News Updates Highlights in Tamil on May 26

    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
