Coronavirus in India LIVE: ரயில், விமான நிலையங்களுக்கு ஆட்டோ, டாக்சி இயக்க அனுமதி
டெல்லி: நாடு முழுவதும் கடந்த 2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின்னர் இன்று காலை முதல் விமான சேவை மீண்டும் தொடங்கியது. டெல்லி, சென்னை, மதுரை உள்ளிட்ட நகரங்களில் இருந்து விமான சேவை தொடங்கி இருக்கிறது.
Tamil Nadu: The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Chennai airport.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. pic.twitter.com/hyBmWawI1a
Passengers arrive at Lucknow Airport to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/41lKp4qOhi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2020
Delhi: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/2ijyFEL7Xy— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சிக்கு உட்பட்ட பகுதிகளில் கொரோனா நோய் உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் மண்டலவாரி பட்டியல்#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/9jYNuvVx1Y— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 24, 2020
Here's the Info Graphic of Total Covid-19 positive cases in Chennai. #Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/6dbHnnPF06— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 24, 2020
