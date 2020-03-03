Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை ஒரு லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது

  • search
    வாஷிங்டன்: அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 100,580ஆக உயரந்துள்ளது. இதன் மூலம் உலகில் முதல் முறையாக கொரானாவால் லட்சம் பேரை பறிகொடுத்த நாடாக அமெரிக்கா மாறியுள்ளளது. கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் அமெரிக்காவில் 775 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர்

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:17 AM, 27 May
    அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 100,580. பிரேசிலில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 24,549. உலகிலேயே அதிகபட்சமாக கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் பிரேசிலில் 1027 பேர் பலி. உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா தொற்றால் 56,78,026 பேருக்கு பாதிப்பு. உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனா தொற்றால் 3,51,668 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு. உலகம் முழுவதும் கொரோனாவில் இருந்து 24,26,560 பேர் குணம் அடைந்தனர். உலகிலேயே அதிகபட்சமாக அமெரிக்காவில் 1,75,155 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிப்பு.
    6:35 PM, 26 May
    தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 646 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. ஒரே நாளில் தமிழகத்தில் இன்றுதான் அதிகமான பலி. தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 9 பேர் கொரோனா காரணமாக பலி. சென்னையில் இருந்து மட்டும் 509 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. தமிழகத்தில் இன்று 611 பேர் டிஸ்சார்ஜ் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தமாக 9342 பேர் டிஸ்சார்ஜ் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தமிழகத்தில் இதுவரை மொத்தமாக 127 பேர் பலியாகி உள்ளனர். கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் எண்ணிக்கை 17,082 லிருந்து 17,728ஆக அதிகரிப்பு.
    4:37 PM, 26 May
    சென்னையில் கொரோனாவை ஒழிக்க ''சிறப்பு மூலிகை தேநீர்'' பொதுமக்களுக்கு விநியோகம். உடலில் உள்ள செல்களில் ''சிறப்பு மூலிகை தேநீர்'' கேடயமாக நின்று வைரஸை உட்புக விடாது. அரசுடன் இணைந்து சிறப்பு மூலிகை தேநீரை தயாரித்த சித்த மருத்துவர் வீர பாபு. கபசுரக் குடிநீர் வேறு; சிறப்பு மூலிகை தேநீர் வேறு -சித்த மருத்துவர் வீரபாபு பிரத்யேக தகவல்.
    1:37 PM, 26 May
    பள்ளிகளை எப்போது திறப்பது என்பது பற்றி, தலைமைச் செயலகத்தில் முதல்வர் ஆலோசனை. கல்வித்துறை அமைச்சர் செங்கோட்டையன் மற்றும் உயரதிகாரிகள் பங்கேற்பு.
    12:59 PM, 26 May
    லாக்டவுன் நீட்டிப்பா.. முதல்வர் ஆலோசனை
    12:13 PM, 26 May
    இந்தியாவில் லாக்டவுன் வியூகம் தோற்றுவிட்டது- ராகுல் காந்தி. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகரித்து வருகிறது- ராகுல் காந்தி. காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி செய்யும் உதவிகளுக்கு அரசு உதவுவதில்லை என்றும் குற்றச்சாட்டு.
    12:08 PM, 26 May
    கொரோனா பாதிப்பு லாக்டவுன் குறித்து மருத்துவ குழுவுடன் முதல்வர் ஆலோசனை
    11:13 AM, 26 May
    சென்னையில் மண்டலவாரியாக கொரோனா பாதிப்பு விவரம்
    10:08 AM, 26 May
    இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 6,535 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு- 146 பேர் பலி. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,45,380; கொரோனா மரணங்கள்- 4167.
    10:02 AM, 26 May
    ஆந்திராவில் விமானப் போக்குவரத்து- விஜயவாடா விமான நிலையத்தில் பயணிகள்
    8:54 AM, 26 May
    தமிழகத்தில் பள்ளிகள் திறப்பு குறித்து முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி இன்று ஆலோசனை. முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமியை இன்று சந்திக்கிறது மருத்துவ குழு. ஊரடங்கை நீட்டிப்பது குறித்து முடிவெடுக்க வாய்ப்பு
    8:34 AM, 26 May
    1.50 லட்சம் பி.சி.ஆர். கருவிகள் தமிழகம் வந்தன. தென் கொரியாவிலிருந்து வாங்கப்பட்ட கருவிகள் சென்னை வந்தடைந்தது
    8:26 AM, 26 May
    மார்ச் 21 க்குப் பிறகு இதுவரை, 9 வாரங்களில், அயர்லாந்து நாட்டில் கொரோனா வைரஸால் யாரும் பலியாகவில்லை- பிரதமர் லியோ வராட்கர் அறிவிப்பு
    7:50 AM, 26 May
    உலகம் முழுக்க கொரோனாவுக்கு 5,588,020 பேர் பாதிப்பு. கொரோனா பலி எண்ணிக்கை 347,872ஆக உயர்வு. கொரோனாவிலிருந்து 2,365,703 பேர் மீண்டுள்ளனர். அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 99,805
    7:59 PM, 25 May
    மருத்துவ பரிசோதனை முடிந்து துணை முதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் வீடு திரும்பினார். வழக்கமான பரிசோதனைக்காக ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டிருந்தார்.
    6:19 PM, 25 May
    தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா உயிரிழப்பு விகிதம் 0.69 சதவீதமாக உள்ளது - விஜயபாஸ்கர்
    6:08 PM, 25 May
    தமிழகத்தில் மொத்தம் 17,082 பேர் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தமிழகம் முழுக்க இதுவரை 8731 பேர் குணமடைந்துள்ளனர்.
    6:05 PM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் மேலும் 549 பேருக்கு கொரனா பாதிப்பு- அமைச்சர் விஜயபாஸ்கர். தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 805 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு - விஜய பாஸ்கர் .
    11:09 AM, 25 May
    துணை முதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர் செல்வம் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதி
    10:11 AM, 25 May
    மருத்துவ நிபுணர்களுடன் நாளை முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி ஆலோசனை. லாக்டவுன் வரும் 31ம் தேதி நிறைவடைய உள்ள நிலையில கூட்டம் நடக்க உள்ளது.
    10:06 AM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் மண்டல வாரியாக கொரோனா தொற்று பாதிப்பு விவரம் வெளியீடு. சென்னையில் ஐந்து மண்டலங்களில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு கிடுகிடு உயர்வு. ராயபுரம் மண்டலத்தில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 2 ஆயிரத்தை நெருங்கியது.
    10:05 AM, 25 May
    புதுவையில் மதுபான கடைகள் 2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின் திறப்பு. புதுவையில் மதுபானங்கள் விலை உயர்த்தப்பட்ட நிலையில் கடைகள் திறப்பு.
    9:19 AM, 25 May
    இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 6,977 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: சுகாதாரத் துறை. இந்தியாவில் 24 மணிநேரத்தில் கொரோனாவால் 154 பேர் பலி. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,38,845 ஆக உயர்வு. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா மரணங்கள் எண்ணிக்கை 4,021 ஆகவும் அதிகரிப்பு.
    9:02 AM, 25 May
    உ.பி. தொழிலாளர்களை பிற மாநிலங்கள் வேலைக்கு எடுக்கனும்னா அனுமதி தேவை.. யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் அதிரடி
    8:50 AM, 25 May
    டெல்லியில் இருந்து 27 பயணிகளுடன் முதல் விமானம் சென்னை வந்தது
    8:47 AM, 25 May
    சென்னையில் இருந்து இன்று காலை தூத்துக்குடி செல்ல இருந்த விமானம் ரத்து
    7:39 AM, 25 May
    மகா. முன்னாள் முதல்வர் அசோக் சவாணுக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. மகாராஷ்டிரா பொதுப்பணித்துறை அமைச்சராக உள்ளார் அசோக் சவாண். மகாராஷ்டிராவில் வீட்டு வசதித்துறை அமைச்சர் ஜிதேந்திரா ஆவாத்துக்கு ஏற்கனவே கொரோனா பாதிப்பு.
    7:31 AM, 25 May
    லாக்டவுனால் மகாராஷ்டிராவில் சிக்கிய 1,096 தமிழர்கள் சிறப்பு ரயில் மூலம் விழுப்புரம் வந்தனர்
    7:17 AM, 25 May
    கொரோனா பாதிப்பு- ஈரானை பின்தள்ளி 10-வது இடத்தில் இந்தியா
    6:49 AM, 25 May
    2 மாதங்களுக்குப் பின் மீண்டும் இயங்கிய லக்னோ விமான நிலையம்
    English summary
    In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.
