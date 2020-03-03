Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை ஒரு லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.

Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus . RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.

Tamil Nadu: The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Chennai airport. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. pic.twitter.com/hyBmWawI1a

English summary

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.