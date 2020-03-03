Coronavirus in India LIVE: அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை ஒரு லட்சத்தை தாண்டியது
வாஷிங்டன்: அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 100,580ஆக உயரந்துள்ளது. இதன் மூலம் உலகில் முதல் முறையாக கொரானாவால் லட்சம் பேரை பறிகொடுத்த நாடாக அமெரிக்கா மாறியுள்ளளது. கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் அமெரிக்காவில் 775 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர்
பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சிக்கு உட்பட்ட பகுதிகளில் கொரோனா நோய் உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் மண்டலவாரி பட்டியல்#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/UCsaGhOevn— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 26, 2020
Passengers arrive at Vijayawada airport as domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh resume today. pic.twitter.com/N3qphxitgS— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020
Tamil Nadu: The first flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport since resumption of domestic flight operations, lands at Chennai airport.— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. pic.twitter.com/hyBmWawI1a
Passengers arrive at Lucknow Airport to board their respective flights, as domestic flight operations have resumed from today. pic.twitter.com/41lKp4qOhi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2020
