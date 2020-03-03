Coronavirus in India LIVE: முப்படை மரியாதை.. மழையால் விமானப்படை விமானங்கள் பறப்பதில் சிக்கல்
ஸ்ரீநகர்: மருத்துவ பணியாளர்கள் மற்றும் முன் கள பணியாளர்களுக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துவதற்காக ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் ஸ்ரீநகரில் உள்ள தால் ஏரியின் மீது இந்திய விமான படையின் விமானங்கள் பறந்து சென்றன .
#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 3, 2020
Update on Aerial Salute :
The Fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by 01 hour, due to rains.
Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 1100 hrs, depending on the rain/weather conditions.
Jai Hind!
#WATCH Indian Air Force's flypast over Srinagar's Dal Lake to pay tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enk7mwznJc— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020
#TamilNadu #corona pic.twitter.com/tH9NvS5q0m— Oneindia Tamil (@thatsTamil) May 2, 2020
