    Coronavirus in India LIVE: முப்படை மரியாதை.. மழையால் விமானப்படை விமானங்கள் பறப்பதில் சிக்கல்

    By
    |

    ஸ்ரீநகர்: மருத்துவ பணியாளர்கள் மற்றும் முன் கள பணியாளர்களுக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துவதற்காக ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் ஸ்ரீநகரில் உள்ள தால் ஏரியின் மீது இந்திய விமான படையின் விமானங்கள் பறந்து சென்றன .

    9:11 AM, 3 May
    சண்டிகர், ஸ்ரீநகர், திருவனந்தபுரத்தில் விமானப்படை விமானங்கள் மலர்தூவ தயார் நிலையில் உள்ளன
    9:09 AM, 3 May
    சண்டிகர், ஸ்ரீநகர், திருவனந்தபுரத்தில் விமானப் படையின் இரண்டு ஹெர்குலஸ் விமானங்கள் மலர் தூவின
    9:08 AM, 3 May
    முப்படைகளின் நிகழ்ச்சி 1 மணி நேரம் தாமதம் ஆகிறது. வானிலை காரணமாக விமானப்படை விமானங்கள் பறப்பதில் சிக்கல். டெல்லிக்கு 10.15 மணிக்கு செல்ல வேண்டிய விமானங்கள் 11 மணிக்கு செல்லும் - விமானப்படை அறிவிப்பு.
    9:02 AM, 3 May
    11 மணிக்கு கீழ்ப்பாக்கம் அரசினர் மருத்துவமனை மீது மலர்கள் தூவி டாக்டர்கள், சுகாதாரப் பணியாளர்களுக்கு மரியாதை செய்யப்படும்
    9:01 AM, 3 May
    சென்னையில் 4 ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள் மலர் தூவவுள்ளன. விமானப்படை மற்றும் கடலோர காவல் படையைச் சேர்ந்த தலா 2 ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள் இதில் ஈடுபடுகின்றன. காலை 10. 30 மணிக்கு ஓமந்தூரார் அரசு மருத்துவமனை மீதும், 10.35க்கு ராஜீவ் காந்தி அரசு பொது மருத்துவனை மீதும் மலர் தூவப்படும்.
    8:54 AM, 3 May
    கொரோனாவை எதிர்த்து போராடும் முன்கள பணியாளர்களுக்கு முப்படைகள் மரியாதை. இன்னும் சிறிது நேரத்தில் முப்படைகளின் நிகழ்ச்சி தொடங்குகிறது.
    8:50 AM, 3 May
    கொரோனாவை எதிர்த்து போராடும் மருத்துவ பணியாளர்கள் மற்றும் முன் கள பணியாளர்களுக்கு மரியாதை செலுத்துவதற்காக முப்படைகள் சார்பில் இன்று நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு ஏற்பாடு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. அதற்காக ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் ஸ்ரீநகரில் உள்ள தால் ஏரியின் மீது பறந்து சென்ற இந்திய விமான படையின் விமானங்கள்.
    8:42 AM, 3 May
    கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிராக போராடும் முன் கள பணியாளர்களுக்கு இன்று சல்யூட். முப்படைகளான ராணுவம், கப்பற்படை, விமான படை சார்பில் நன்றி தெரிவிக்கப்படுகிறது. மருத்துவமனைகளின் மீது விமானம் மூலம் பூக்கள் தூவப்படவுள்ளன. இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி இன்று காலை 9 மணிக்கு தொடங்குகிறது.
    8:31 AM, 3 May
    இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 39, 655 பேராவர். கொரோனாவால் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 1,320 பேராகும். இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் மீட்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 10,604 பேர் ஆகும்.
    8:15 AM, 3 May
    கோயம்பேடு சந்தை மூலம் இதுவரை 119 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் 52 பேர், கடலூரில் 17 பேர், அரியலூரில் 22 பேர், காஞ்சிபுரத்தில் 7 பேர், விழுப்புரத்தில் 20 பேர். பெரம்பலூரில் ஒருவருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதியானது.
    7:27 AM, 3 May
    தமிழகத்தில் 2 லட்சம் வெளிமாநில தொழிலாளர்கள் தவிப்பு.சொந்த ஊர் திரும்ப முடியாததால் தொழிலாளர்கள் பாதிப்பு. வடமாநில தொழிலாளர்களை சொந்த ஊர்களுக்கு அனுப்ப சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் இயக்கப்படுகின்றன. சிறப்பு ரயிலில் கூடுதல் கட்டணம் வசூலிப்பதாக புகார். மாநில அரசு கோரினால் மட்டுமே சிறப்பு ரயில்கள் இயக்கப்படும் என ரயில்வே அறிவிப்பு. சென்னை பல்லாவரம் உள்பட பல இடங்களில் நேற்று போராட்டம் நடத்தப்பட்டது.
    7:01 AM, 3 May
    கடலூரில் மேலும் 8 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. சென்னை கோயம்பேடு சந்தையிலிருந்து கடலூர் திரும்பிய 8 பேருக்கு கொரோனா. காய்கறி விற்க சென்றுவிட்டு கடலூர் வந்த 8 பேருக்கு கொரோனா.
    6:54 AM, 3 May
    கொரோனாவுக்கு எதிராக போராடும் வீரர்களுக்கு முப்படைகள் சார்பில் இன்று ராயல் சல்யூட். ராணுவம், கடற்படை, விமான படைகளின் சார்பில் போர் விமானங்கள் இன்று பறக்கவிடப்படுகிறது. மருத்துவமனைகள் மீது மலர்கள் தூவப்படுகின்றன.
    6:44 AM, 3 May
    கொரோனா தாக்கம்- இன்று 4 மாவட்டங்களில் முழு ஊரடங்கு. திருவாரூர், கடலூர், அரியலூர், தஞ்சை ஆகிய மாவட்டங்களில் முழு ஊரடங்கு அமல். மக்கள் யாரும் வீட்டை விட்டு வர வேண்டாம் என உத்தரவு. காய்கறி கடைகள், மளிகை கடைகள் மூடல்.
    6:19 AM, 3 May
    அமெரிக்காவில் கொரோனா பாதித்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 11 லட்சமாக உயர்ந்தது. அமெரிக்காவில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 67,140 ஆக உள்ளது. ஸ்பெயினில் கொரோனா பாதித்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 2.45 லட்சமானது. இத்தாலியில் கொரோனாவால் 2.09 லட்சம் பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
    6:19 AM, 3 May
    உலகளவில் கொரோனாவால் 34 லட்சம் பேர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். கொரோனாவால் உயிரிழந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 2.44 லட்சமானது. கொரோனாவிலிருந்து குணமடைந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 11 லட்சமாக உயர்ந்தது.
    8:55 PM, 2 May
    3-ம் கட்டமாக ஊரடங்கை நீட்டித்த நோக்கத்தை விளக்க வேண்டிய கடமை அரசுக்கு உள்ளது. மே 17-ம் தேதிக்கு பிறகு என்ன செய்யப்போகிறது என்பதை அரசு விளக்க வேண்டும் -ப.சிதம்பரம்.
    7:15 PM, 2 May
    கொரோனாவுக்கு இன்று மேலும் ஒருவர் பலி. இதுவரை தமிழகத்தில் 29 பேர் கொரோனாவைரஸுக்கு மரணம்.
    7:13 PM, 2 May
    தமிழகத்தில் மேலும் 231 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. தமிழகத்தில் இதுவரை 2757 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் ஒரே நாளில் 174 பேருக்கு கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு. சென்னையில் பாதிப்புக்குள்ளானோரின் எண்ணிக்கை 1256 ஆக அதிரடி உயர்வு.
    4:03 PM, 2 May
    சென்னை திருவல்லிக்கேணியில் ஒரே தெருவில் 40 பேருக்கு கொரோனா உறுதி. கொரோனா தொற்றும் மையமாக மாறியுள்ளது சென்னை. திருவல்லிக்கேணியில் உள்ள விஆர் பிள்ளை தெருவில் 40 பேருக்கு கொரோனா.
    3:53 PM, 2 May
    சென்னையில் வடமாநில தொழிலாளர்கள் போராட்டம். சொந்த ஊர்களுக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கக் கோரி போராட்டம் நடத்தி வருவதால் பரபரப்பு. சமூக இடைவெளியை கடைப்பிடிக்காமல் போராட்டம் நடத்தி வருவது கவலையை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. கிண்டி, பல்லாவரம், வேளச்சேரி, முகப்பேர் ஆகிய பகுதிகளில் போராட்டம் நடத்திவருகிறார்கள்.
    3:18 PM, 2 May
    இதில் நெல்லை மாவட்டத்தில் மாநகராட்சி பகுதியில் மட்டும் ஊரடங்கு அமல்படுத்தப்படுவதாக மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம் விளக்கம் அளித்துள்ளது.
    2:46 PM, 2 May
    தென்காசி மாவட்டத்தில், நகராட்சி மற்றும் பேரூராட்சி பகுதிகளில் மட்டும் நாளை முழு ஊரடங்கு பின்பற்றப்படும் என்று கலெக்டர் அறிவித்துள்ளார்.
    2:29 PM, 2 May
    திருநெல்வேலி, திருவாரூர், அரியலூர், கடலூர் மற்றும் தஞ்சை மாவட்டங்களில் நாளை முழுக்க முழு ஊரடங்கு. காய்கறி கடைகள் கூட திறந்திருக்காது
    2:29 PM, 2 May
    மத்திய அரசின் ஊரடங்கு தளர்வு விதிமுறைகளை அப்படியே பின்பற்ற தமிழகம் முடிவு?. தமிழக அமைச்சரவை கூட்டத்தில் முடிவெடுக்கப்பட்டதாக தகவல்.
    11:05 AM, 2 May
    தமிழக அமைச்சரவை கூட்டம், முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிச்சாமி தலைமையில் தொடங்கியது. லாக்டவுன் தளர்வுகள் தொடர்பாக ஆலோசனை
    9:33 AM, 2 May
    கிருஷ்ணகிரியில் முதல்முறையாக ஒருவருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று. வேப்பனஹள்ளி அருகே நல்லூரைச் சேர்ந்த 67 வயது முதியவருக்கு கொரோனா. இதுவரை கொரோனா பாதிக்காத மாவட்டமாக இருந்து வந்த நிலையில் கிருஷ்ணகிரியில் ஒருவருக்கு தொற்று. பச்சை மண்டலமாக இருந்த கிருஷ்ணகிரியில் ஒருவருக்கு கொரோனா. தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட முதியவர் புட்டபர்த்தி கோயிலுக்கு சென்று வந்ததாக தகவல்.
    7:14 AM, 2 May
    கொரோனா நோயாளிகளுக்கு ரெம்டிசிவிர் மருந்தை பயன்படுத்த அனுமதி கொடுத்தது அமெரிக்கா. நோயாளிகளுக்கு பலன் கிடைப்பதாக கண்டறியப்பட்டதால் ட்ரம்ப் நடவடிக்கை.
    9:20 PM, 1 May
    கொரோனா தொற்று எதிரொலி- மகாராஷ்டிராவின் ஹஜ்புர் சாகிப் குருத்ரா சீல் வைக்கப்பட்டது
    9:15 PM, 1 May
    மகாராஷ்டிராவில் இருந்து பஞ்சாப் திரும்பிய 137 யாத்ரீகர்களுக்கு கொரோனா - பஞ்சாப் அமைச்சர் ஓபி சோனி. மகாராஷ்டிராவின் ஹஜ்புர் சாகிப் குருத்ரா வழிபாட்டு சென்றனர் பஞ்சாப் யாத்ரீகர்கள்.
