Coronavirus in India LIVE: முப்படை மரியாதை.. மழையால் விமானப்படை விமானங்கள் பறப்பதில் சிக்கல்

With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.

Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus . RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.

#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors Update on Aerial Salute : The Fighter aircraft training mission departure is delayed by 01 hour, due to rains. Now the fighters are expected to be over NCR area, approx at 1100 hrs, depending on the rain/weather conditions. Jai Hind!

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and following the two new positive cases of the virus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus. Here is the live updates.