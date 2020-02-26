Delhi Violence Live:டெல்லி வன்முறைகளில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக உயர்வு

டெல்லி வன்முறைகளில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு
3:21 PM, 26 Feb
2:48 PM, 26 Feb
2:48 PM, 26 Feb
2:48 PM, 26 Feb
2:45 PM, 26 Feb
டெல்லி மக்களின் அச்சத்தைப் போக்க வேண்டியது மத்திய அரசின் பொறுப்பு- ஹைகோர்ட்
2:45 PM, 26 Feb
2:44 PM, 26 Feb
2:44 PM, 26 Feb
2:02 PM, 26 Feb
டெல்லி வன்முறையில் மத்திய உளவுத்துறை பணியாளர் அன்கித் ஷர்மா உயிரிழப்பு
1:59 PM, 26 Feb
Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.
டெல்லி வன்முறை பற்றி பிரதமர் மோடி முதல் முறையாக ட்வீட்
1:59 PM, 26 Feb
அனைவரும் அமைதிகாக்க மோடி அழைப்பு
1:55 PM, 26 Feb
டெல்லி வன்முறைகளைத் தடுக்க வலியுறுத்தி நாளை ஜனாதிபதி மாளிகை நோக்கி காங்கிரஸ் பேரணி
1:37 PM, 26 Feb
டெல்லி வன்முறையில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 21 ஆக உயர்வு
1:30 PM, 26 Feb
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi: There is a conspiracy behind the violence, country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/O6c1at9bLO
டெல்லி ஜோஹ்ரிபுர் பகுதியில் பாதுகாப்பு படையினர் கொடி அணிவகுப்பு
11:38 AM, 26 Feb
Delhi: Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP, yesterday. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/xxHmyiKzyq
