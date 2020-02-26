  • search
டிரெண்டிங் டிரம்ப் இந்திய பயணம் மகா சிவராத்திரி மாசி மாத ராசி பலன்கள் 2020 கொரோனா வைரஸ்
டெல்லி அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  
Just In
Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Violence Live:டெல்லி வன்முறைகளில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக உயர்வு

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: டெல்லி வன்முறை சம்பவங்களில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது.

    Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 18

    கட்டுமீறிச் சென்ற கலவரம்.. டெல்லியின் 4 இடங்களில் ஊரடங்கு உத்தரவு.. கண்டதும் சுட உத்தரவு

    டெல்லி போலீஸ் ஸ்பெசல் கமிஷ்னராக எஸ்என் ஸ்ரீவஸ்தவா உடனடியாக நியமனம்

    தேவைன்னா.. கலவரத்தை ஒடுக்க ராணுவம் வரும்.. அமித் ஷாவை சந்தித்த பிறகு கெஜ்ரிவால் அதிரடி பேட்டி

    டெல்லியில் நீடிக்கும் பயங்கர வன்முறைக்கு காரணம் பாஜகவின் கபில் மிஸ்ரா!

    என்னை விட்டுடுங்க.. உயிருக்கு போராடிய நிலையில் கெஞ்சிய இளைஞர்.. டெல்லி கலவரம்.. திடுக் புகைப்படம்!

    டெல்லி வன்முறை.. போலீசார் எதுவும் செய்ய முடியவில்லை.. ஆர்டருக்காக காத்திருந்தனர்.. கெஜ்ரிவால் பகீர்

    லாரியில் கொண்டு வரப்பட்ட கற்கள்.. மொத்தமாக கொளுத்தப்பட்ட மார்க்கெட்.. டெல்லி கலவரம்.. ஷாக் வீடியோ!

    ஒரு பேச்சு.. அதை தொடர்ந்து வன்முறை.. இரவு முழுக்க பற்றி எரிந்த டெல்லி.. என்ன நடந்தது தலைநகரில்?

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:21 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகளில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு
    3:21 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகளில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு
    2:48 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி மக்களுக்கு இசட் பிரிவு பாதுகாப்பு போல வழங்க ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு
    2:48 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோருக்கு உரிய இழப்பீடு வழங்க ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு
    2:48 PM, 26 Feb
    1984 கலவரத்தைப் போல மற்றொரு வன்முறை சம்பவத்தை அனுமதிக்க முடியாது- ஹைகோர்ட்
    2:45 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி மக்களின் அச்சத்தைப் போக்க வேண்டியது மத்திய அரசின் பொறுப்பு- ஹைகோர்ட்
    2:45 PM, 26 Feb
    1984 கலவரத்தைப் போல மற்றொரு வன்முறை சம்பவத்தை அனுமதிக்க முடியாது- ஹைகோர்ட்
    2:44 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோருக்கு உரிய இழப்பீடு வழங்க ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு
    2:44 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி மக்களுக்கு இசட் பிரிவு பாதுகாப்பு போல வழங்க ஹைகோர்ட் உத்தரவு
    2:02 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறையில் மத்திய உளவுத்துறை பணியாளர் அன்கித் ஷர்மா உயிரிழப்பு
    1:59 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறை பற்றி பிரதமர் மோடி முதல் முறையாக ட்வீட்
    1:59 PM, 26 Feb
    அனைவரும் அமைதிகாக்க மோடி அழைப்பு
    1:55 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகளைத் தடுக்க வலியுறுத்தி நாளை ஜனாதிபதி மாளிகை நோக்கி காங்கிரஸ் பேரணி
    1:37 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறையில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 21 ஆக உயர்வு
    1:30 PM, 26 Feb
    வெறுப்பு அரசியலை டெல்லி மக்கள் நிராகரிக்க சோனியா வேண்டுகோள்
    1:30 PM, 26 Feb
    வன்முறை நிகழ்ந்த பகுதிகளுக்கு டெல்லி முதல்வர் கெஜ்ரிவால் ஏன் செல்லவில்லை? சோனியா கேள்வி
    1:30 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகள் குறித்து மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் மவுனம் காப்பது அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது- சோனியா
    1:28 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகளுக்கு மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சகமே பொறுப்பு
    1:28 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகள்- அமித்ஷா பதவி விலக சோனியா வலியுறுத்தல்
    1:28 PM, 26 Feb
    சமூகத்தில் வெறுப்பை தூண்டும் வகையில் பாஜக தலைவர்கள் பேசுவது கண்டனத்துக்குரியது- சோனியா
    1:22 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகள் திட்டமிட்டு நடத்தப்பட்டவை- கவலைக்குரியது: சோனியா
    1:22 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி காங்கிரஸ் செயற்குழு கூட்டத்துக்குப் பின்னர் சோனியா பேட்டி
    1:21 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகள் தொடர்பாக காங். தலைவர் சோனியா பேட்டி
    1:14 PM, 26 Feb
    வன்முறையை தூண்டியோர் மீது முதல் தகவல் அறிக்கை பதிவு செய்யப்படவில்லை- ஹைகோர்ட்
    1:14 PM, 26 Feb
    கலவரத்தை தடுக்க உரிய நேரத்தில் காவல்துறை நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கவில்லை- ஹைகோர்ட் கண்டனம்
    12:40 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லியில் வன்முறைகளை கட்டுப்படுத்த ராணுவத்தை அனுப்ப கோரிய கெஜ்ரிவால் கோரிக்கை நிராகரிப்பு
    12:38 PM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி வன்முறைகள்- ஜனாதிபதி மாளிகை நோக்கி பேரணி நடத்துகிறது காங்.
    11:55 AM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி காவல்துறையினர் மெத்தனமே வன்முறைகளுக்கு காரணம் - உச்சநீதிமன்றம்
    11:55 AM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லியில் வன்முறை நிகழ்ந்த பகுதிகளில் கூடுதல் துணை ராணுவப் படை குவிப்பு
    11:49 AM, 26 Feb
    டெல்லி கலவரம் தொடர்பான விசாரணையின்போது கோர்ட்டில் ஆஜராக உத்தரவு
    READ MORE

    திருமணம் ஆகாதவரா? இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் பதிவு இலவசம்!

    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    delhi caa protest violence டெல்லி வன்முறை

    English summary
    The death toll in Northeast Delhi violence rose to 18.
    உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X