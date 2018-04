ஜெ. சிலை புகழ் சிற்பியையே தூக்கிச் சாப்பிட்ட பஞ்சாப் கலைஞர்... என்ன செஞ்சிருக்கார்னு பாருங்க!

India

lekhaka-Jaya chitra

English summary

Fifty-two wax statues were unveiled at the Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Sunday, 1 April, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Sachin Tendulkar and Mother Teresa, among others. The statues soon gave way to a laugh riot on Twitter.