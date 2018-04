மனிதர்களாக நாம் தோற்றுவிட்டோம்.... ஆசிஃபாவிற்கு நீதி மறுக்கப்படாது - விகே சிங் #JusticeForAsifa

India

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

We have failed Ashifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice. #PunishTheSavages #RapeAndMurderOfHumanity #Kathua #JusticeForAshifa #GenerallySaying pic.twitter.com/yQPUU0JDW4

English summary

State for External Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Singh post his twitter page, We have failed Ashifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice.