பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தல்.. இன்று 3ம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு.. பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு

    பாட்னா: பீகாரில் மூன்று கட்டங்களாக சட்டசபை தேர்தல்கள் நடைபெறும் நிலையில் அதன் மூன்றாம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு 78 தொகுதிகளில் இன்று நடைபெற உள்ளது.

    12:48 AM, 7 Nov
    பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவு காலை 7 மணிக்கு தொடங்குகிறது.
    12:48 AM, 7 Nov
    சபாநாயகர் விஜயகுமார் சவுத்ரி, மாநில மந்திரிகள் சுரேஷ் சர்மா, பிரமோத் குமார், முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி சரத்யாதவின் மகள் சுபாஷிணி யாதவ் ஆகியோர் முக்கியமான வேட்பாளர்கள் ஆவர்.
    12:48 AM, 7 Nov
    இத்தொகுதிகளில், 2 கோடியே 35 லட்சம் வாக்காளர்கள் ஓட்டுப்போட தகுதியானவர்கள் ஆவர். 1,200-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட வேட்பாளர்கள் களத்தில் உள்ளனர்.
    12:48 AM, 7 Nov
    சீமாஞ்சல் என அழைக்கப்படும் அப்பகுதியில் முஸ்லிம்கள் கணிசமாக வசிக்கிறார்கள்.
    12:48 AM, 7 Nov
    இறுதிக்கட்ட தேர்தலை சந்திக்கும் தொகுதிகள், வடக்கு பீகாரில் உள்ளவை ஆகும்.
    12:47 AM, 7 Nov
    3ம் கட்ட தேர்தல் வாக்குப்பதிவுக்கு நேற்று முன்தினம் மாலையுடன் தேர்தல் பிரசாரம் ஓய்ந்தது.
    12:47 AM, 7 Nov
    பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தல் இறுதிகட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு 19 மாவட்டங்களில் அடங்கியுள்ள 78 சட்டசபை தொகுதிகளுக்கு நடைபெறப் போகிறது
    6:18 PM, 28 Oct
    பீகாரில் மாலை 5 மணிவரை 51.68% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    4:45 PM, 28 Oct
    பீகாரில் 3 மணிவரை மொத்தம் 46% வாக்குகள் பதிவானது
    1:46 PM, 28 Oct
    பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் பகல் 1 மணிவரை 31.54% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    12:32 PM, 28 Oct
    பீகாரில் முற்பகல் 11 மணிவரை 18.48 % வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    11:42 AM, 28 Oct
    பீகார் தர்பங்காவில் பிரதமர் மோடி பிரசாரம்
    11:13 AM, 28 Oct
    பீகாரின் சசாரம் வாக்குச் சாவடியில் வாக்காளர்களுக்கு உடல் வெப்ப பரிசோதனை செய்யப்படும் காட்சி
    10:47 AM, 28 Oct
    லகிசராய் மாவட்டத்தில் 115-ம் வாக்குச் சாவடியில் தேர்தல் புறக்கணிப்பு- வெறிச்சோடியது!
    9:44 AM, 28 Oct
    கயா மாவட்டத்தில் முதியோர் வாக்களிக்க உதவும் சி.ஆர்.பி.எப். வீரர்கள்
    9:44 AM, 28 Oct
    கயா வாக்குச் சாவடிக்கு சைக்கிளில் ஆதரவாளர்கள் சகிதமாக கூட்டமாக வந்த அமைச்சர் பிரேம்குமார்
    9:43 AM, 28 Oct
    காலை 8 மணிவரை 5% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    9:01 AM, 28 Oct
    கொரோனா தடுப்பு நடவடிக்கைகளுடன் நடைபெறும் பீகார் முதல் கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவு
    9:01 AM, 28 Oct
    வாக்குப் பதிவு இயந்திர கோளாறால் ஜெகனாபாத் தொகுதியில் காத்திருந்த வாக்காளர்கள்
    8:39 AM, 28 Oct
    சமூக இடைவெளியுடன் ஒரு வாக்குச் சாவடியில் 1000 பேர் வரை வாக்களிக்க ஏற்பாடு; கொரோனா பாதிப்பால் தனிமைப்படுத்தப்பட்டவர்கள் மாலை 5 மணி முதல் 6 வரை வாக்களிக்க ஏற்பாடு
    8:36 AM, 28 Oct
    லகிசராயில் மத்திய அமைச்சர் கிரிராஜ் சிங் வாக்களித்தார்
    8:32 AM, 28 Oct
    கொரோனா தடுப்பு முன்னெச்சரிக்கையை கடைபிடித்து அனைவரும் வாக்களிக்க பாஜக தேசிய தலைவர் ஜேபி நட்டா வேண்டுகோள்
    8:13 AM, 28 Oct
    பீகாரில் விறுவிறு வாக்குப் பதிவு நடைபெற்று வருகிறது
    8:06 AM, 28 Oct
    பீகார் முதல் கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவு நடைபெறும் இடங்களில் மொத்தம் 2.15 கோடி வாக்காளர்கள். 1.12 கோடி பேர் ஆண்கள்; 1.01 கோடி பேர் பெண்கள்; 599 பேர் மூன்றாம் பாலினத்தவர்.
    8:03 AM, 28 Oct
    சமூக இடைவெளியை கடைபிடித்து பீகாரில் நடைபெறும் ஜனநாயகத் திருவிழாவான தேர்தலில் பங்கேற்று வாக்களிக்க வேண்டும்- பிரதமர் மோடி
    7:59 AM, 28 Oct
    கிருமிநாசினி தெளிக்கப்பட்டு தூய்மைப்படுத்தப்பட்ட வாக்குச் சாவடிகள்
    7:54 AM, 28 Oct
    தேர்தல் நடைபெறும் பீகாரின் திப்ரா பகுதியில் 2 வெடிகுண்டுகள் கண்டெடுப்பு. தக்க நேரத்தில் வெடிகுண்டுகள் செயலிழக்க வைக்கப்பட்டன.
    7:47 AM, 28 Oct
    விஐபி தொகுதி - லகிசராய்
    சிட்டிங் எம்.எல்.ஏ. விஜய்குமார் சின்ஹா இம்முறை இதே தொகுதியில் போட்டியிடுகிறார். இதுவும் பாஜகவின் கோட்டையாக கருதப்படுகிறது. 2010,15-ல் விஜய்குமார் சின்ஹா வென்ற தொகுதி இது. காங்கிரஸ் வேட்பாளர் அம்ரேஷ் குமார் போட்டியிடுகிறார்.
    7:46 AM, 28 Oct
    விஐபி தொகுதி -ராம்கார்
    ஆர்ஜேடியின் மாநில தலைவர் ஜக்தானாந்த் சிங் 1985 முதல் 2005 வரை 6 முறை வென்ற தொகுதி. அவரது மகன் சுதாகர் சிங் இம்முறை ஆர்ஜேடி வேட்பாளராக போட்டியிடுகிறார். பாஜகவின் அசோக்குமார் சிங் வேட்பாளராக போட்டியிடுகிறார். கடந்த தேர்தலில் ஆர்ஜேடியின் அம்பிகாசிங்கை அசோக் குமார் சிங் தோற்கடித்தார். அம்பிகாசிங் இம்முறை பிஎஸ்பி வேட்பாளராக களத்தில் போட்டியிடுகிறார்.
    7:44 AM, 28 Oct
    விஐபி தொகுதி மொகாமா
    பீகரின் பேலூர் சிறையில் சட்டவிரோத தடுப்பு நடவடிக்கைகளின் கீழ் அடைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள சிட்டிங் சுயேட்சை எம்.எல்.ஏ. ஆனந்த்சிங்- ஆர்ஜேடி வேட்பாளராக போட்டியிடுகிறார். ஆனந்த் சிங் மீது மட்டும் 38 வழக்குகள் நிலுவையில் உள்ளன. சமூக ஆர்வலரான ராஜீவ் லோசன்- ஜேடியூ வேட்பாளராக நிற்கிறார். எல்ஜேபியின் சுரேஷ் சிங் நிஷாத்தும் இங்கே களத்தில் உள்ளார்.
    Bihar election third phase live: Voting begins at 7 am

    Read more about:

    bihar assembly election 2020 பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தல் 2020 bihar poll பீகார் வாக்குப்பதிவு

    English summary
    Bihar Election Phase 3 today: Voting will begin as usual at 7 am in Bihar but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm.
