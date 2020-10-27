பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தல்.. இன்று 3ம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு.. பலத்த பாதுகாப்பு
பாட்னா: பீகாரில் மூன்று கட்டங்களாக சட்டசபை தேர்தல்கள் நடைபெறும் நிலையில் அதன் மூன்றாம் கட்ட வாக்குப்பதிவு 78 தொகுதிகளில் இன்று நடைபெற உள்ளது.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Raj Maidan, Darbhanga#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vjYRE0QAkN— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Bihar: Voting underway in Sasaram for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Visuals of voters undergoing temperature check & hand-sanitisation in a polling booth decorated with balloons pic.twitter.com/BMMNL7n0XU
Bihar: Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycott elections, booth number 115 wears a deserted look.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
"Villagers are not voting as they're protesting against the construction of a museum on a playground," says Booth No. 115 Presiding Officer Mohammad Ikramul Haq pic.twitter.com/QpDaejRzZV
Bihar: Polling underway for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Gaya district.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Visuals of CRPF jawans helping differently-abled & elderly voters at Booth number 10 in Chakarbandha area pic.twitter.com/rjl1uFT0Cl
#WATCH: Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote, in Gaya. #BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/9tR2AiZZz4— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Bihar: First phase polling of Bihar Assembly elections underway, following #COVID19 norms.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Visuals of voters queuing up outside booth number 43 in Paliganj and undergoing temperature check. pic.twitter.com/EDMDKDZITp
Bihar: Voting at polling booth no. 170 in Jehanabad delayed after a glitch was detected in EVM.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/8OQ5Szr1LE
Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Polling for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/Ent0dAyNzs
Voting for the first phase of #BiharElections underway; visuals from polling booth number 155 and 156 in Arrah. pic.twitter.com/6PNyJnzOFo— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
#WATCH | Bihar: Sanitization underway at polling booth number 56 and 57 in Munger; people queue up at the polling booth while maintaining social distancing.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
Polling for the first phase of #BiharElections is underway. pic.twitter.com/6htG2XLUcZ
திருமணம் ஆகாதவரா? இன்றே பதிவு செய்யுங்கள் தமிழ் மேட்ரிமோனியில் - பதிவு இலவசம்!