2வது டி-20 போட்டி.. இலங்கையை காலி செய்த இந்தியா... தொடரை வென்று வெற்றிக் கொடி நாட்டியது!

Cricket

Shyamsundar

English summary

First T20 match between India vs Srilanka held today in Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Rohith Sharma will lead the team as captain. Sri Lanka won the toss and India bat first. India got 260 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Srilanka got only 172 runs in 17.2 over for 10 wickets. India won the series 2-0 margin.