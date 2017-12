கடைசி டி-20யிலும் இந்தியா வெற்றி... இலங்கையை வாஷ் அவுட் செய்து வீட்டுக்கு அனுப்பியது!

Cricket

Shyamsundar

English summary

First T20 match between India vs Srilanka held today in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai . Rohith Sharma will lead the team as captain. Match will starts at 7 PM. India won the toss and decided to field. Sri Lanka got 135 runs for 20 overs India got 136 runs in 19.2 overs. India won the T20 series by 3-0 margin.