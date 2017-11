இந்திய அணியில் ஒரு இடம் பார்சல்.. டி20 போட்டியில் சிங்கிள் ரன் தராமல் 10 விக்கெட் வீழ்த்திய கில்லி

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Akash Choudhary, 15-year-old left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan claims 10 wickets for no runs in a T20 tie pic.twitter.com/z2e8A4mKvb

A boy in Rajsthan takes 10 Wickets For No Run In T20 Match. Boy called Akash Choudhary achieved this in local T20 tournament.