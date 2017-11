நூற்றாண்டின் சிறந்த பவுலிங் இதுதான்.. ஆஸி. வீராங்கனைைய பார்த்து வாய் பிளக்கும் கிரிக்கெட் உலகம்

Cricket

Shyamsundar

GOT HER! That is a stunning delivery from Wellington! Wow. A moment of magic at North Sydney Oval #WomensAshes pic.twitter.com/LiVSVcj6TH

English summary

An Australian leg-spinner bowls women's version of Ball of the Century. Amanda-Jade Wellington produced almost a similar delivery like Ball of the Century of Shane Warne.