Cricket

Shyamsundar

Babar Azam's excellent 100 off 26 balls at the Shahid Afridi Foundation match in Faisalabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dsKLLuyDE4

Shoaib Malik smashes 6 sixes in an over off the bowling of Babar Azam in the Shahid Afridi Foundation charity match in Faisalabad #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lV1b4s4cfY

English summary

Shoaib Malik hits 6 sixes in Babar Azam over. So Babar Azam over get 100 in 26 balls to take revenge for six sixes in a charity match by Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi.