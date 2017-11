ரெய்னாவிடம் பாஸ்வேர்ட் கேட்ட பின்னியின் மனைவி.. கோஹ்லி வரை பொங்கிய டிவிட்டர்

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Passwords may be "ViratMeraBhaiHai" "ViratBhaiyaZindabad" "SorryCaptain" 😀😂 RT IFF YOU LIKE 😍

Hi 🙋🏻 @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network? 😃 #Kanpur #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/z0FUJ31tLp

English summary

Cricket presenter and Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langer, tweeted a screenshot of the available Wi-Fi network of Suresh Raina. She asked his password in twitter which got plenty of funny replies.