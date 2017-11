மைதானத்திற்குள் காரில் சீறிய குடிமகன்.. கம்பீர், இஷாந்த் மீது மோதியிருந்தால் என்ன ஆயிருக்கும்?

Cricket

Shyamsundar

#Delhi :Man drove car onto pitch during 3rd day's play of Delhi-UP Ranji Trophy round 4 match at Airforce grnd, Palam(Pic courtesy-The Hindu) pic.twitter.com/ExyS287wwK

English summary

Ranji trophy match between Delhi and uttar Pradesh is going on in Delhi. A man in Delhi drove his car onto the pitch during that cricket match.