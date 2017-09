டமால், டுமீல்..சுட்டுத் தள்ளிய டோணி.. வைரலாகும் போட்டோ

Cricket

@msdhoni sharpens his shooting skills at our state-of-the-art range at Police Training School this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DCcUIGDqhH

MS Dhoni went to Kolkata Police's state-of-the-art range to do some shooting practice as rain ruined India's practice session at the Eden Gardens ahead of the second ODI against Australia.