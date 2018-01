இவர்கள்தான் எங்களுக்கு வேண்டும்.. அடம்பிடிக்கும் மும்பை இந்தியன்ஸ்.. ஐபிஎல் ஃபீவர் ஆரம்பம்!

Cricket

Shyamsundar

English summary

Lot of interesting things are going to happen in upcoming IPL season. CSK, Rajasthan team will back to the IPL. IPL 2018 auction will be held in Bangalore on January 27 and 28. In this IPL budget has increased from previous Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore. Mumbai Indians team decided to retain Rohith Sharma and Pandya brothers in the team.