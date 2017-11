செஞ்சுரி அடித்துவிட்டு வடிவேலு பாணியில் செலிபிரேஷன்.. வைரலான போட்டோ

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Mann saab's celebration after he completed his century redefines coolness ! @gurkeeratmann 👏💯 #RanjiTrophy @BCCIdomestic @TeamRanjiPunjab pic.twitter.com/xzzR91Iog3

English summary

Punjab cricket team all-rounder Gurkeerat Mann hit a brilliant century in Ranji Trophy. He has celebrated that century in a very unique manner and got viral in social media.