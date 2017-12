வந்துட்டேனு சொல்லு.. கஷ்டப்பட்டு யோ-யோ டெஸ்டை முடித்த ரெய்னா.. இனி இந்திய டீம்தான்!

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA ! Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials. Thank you all! 👍 It’s always so encouraging to train here at #NCA , motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me. 💪 pic.twitter.com/E0Rr00NR4m



Few weeks ago Indian player Raina participated in yo-yo test. Due to lack of speed, he has failed miserably in the test. Now he trained well and finished yo-yo test successfully. He said in his twitter id ''Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA!. Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials. Thank you all!. It’s always so encouraging to train here at #NCA, motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me.