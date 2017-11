அடப்பாவமே, நியூசி. கிரிக்கெட் வீரருக்கும் ஆதார் கார்டு அவசியமா?

Tenpin bowling #Kanpur styles. Started with Taylor, then I was 'Darji' which in Hindi means 'Tailor'... now I am Taler 🤔🤔 wonder how else my name can be spelt 😂. Any ideas? #Taylor #Darji #Taler #India @virendersehwag

A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:10am PDT