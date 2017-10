நியூசி.க்கு எதிரான டி-20 தொடரின் இந்திய அணி அறிவிப்பு... யார் இன்... யார் அவுட் ?

Cricket

Shyamsundar

English summary

The indian squad for t-20 series against New Zealand has been announced by BCCI and the team list is Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Mohammed Siraj.