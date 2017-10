கோஹ்லி வாழ்க்கையில் அனுஷ்கா சர்மாவை மட்டுமல்ல, ரோஹித் சர்மாவையும் மறக்க முடியாது!

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Virat kohli is enjoying partnership please someone tell him he is wid rohit sharma not anushka sharma. #IndvsSL

English summary

Tweet got fire after Kohli and Rohith pair got 230 runs in 211 balls. They trended a discussion on who is best pair for Kohli, it is whether Rohith Sharma or Anushka Sharma.