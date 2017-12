எப்ப பாஸ் வெல்டிங் வேலை பார்க்க ஆரம்பிச்சீங்க.. சோயப் அக்தருக்கு யுவராஜ்சிங் மரண கலாய்

Cricket

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

This is serious trolll from yuvi 😂😂👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻

That’s six out of the park yovi pa Ji love from Karachi 😘

Only hard work can lead you to your dreams. #Shoaibakhtar #quoteoftheday #hardwork #dreams #nevergiveup #Rawalpindiexpress pic.twitter.com/bmtiom3WCY

English summary

Yuvraj Singh made fun of Shoaib Akhtar for his new tweet. He calls Shoaib Akhtar as welder from his new look in the poster.