மோசமாக நடந்துகொண்ட இண்டிகோ ஏர்வேஸ் ஊழியர்.. பொங்கிய பிவி சிந்து

Sports

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Please speak to Ms Ashima she wil explain you in detail.🙏🏻

Hi! We'd like to speak with you. Kindly confirm if we may contact you on your registered number with us and share a 1/2

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3)

English summary

PV Sindhu took the Twitter to express her extreme anger over the worst behaviour of the Indigo airline ground staff regarding her carrying an over sized baggage when she was flying to Mumbai Today.