கொடுங்கையூர் ரவுடி முட்டை கோபி வெட்டிக்கொலை- 6 பேர் கொண்ட கும்பல் வெறிச்செயல்

Tamilnadu

oi-Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

An unidentified gang murdered rowdy Muttai Gopi at Kodungaiyur, Chennai. Muttai Gopi, a resident of Kodungaiyur, was booked in more than 40 criminal cases and detained under the Goondas Act 11 times. He is involved in three murder cases.