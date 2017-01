பின்வாசல் வழியாக ஓடிய ’பொறுக்கி’ புகழ் சு சாமி: விரட்டியடித்த அமெரிக்கத் தமிழர்கள்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Seattle living Tamils staged protest against BJP Leader Subramaniyan Swamy at the hall where he was giving a speech on Indian Heritage and Culture. More than 100 people came for this unplanned protest and were waiting till 10 pm in the cold weather of minus 2 degree Celsius. To avoid any backlash, organizers took Swamy thru the back door to the auditorium, in an ordinary old car to hide him from the Tamils. However Tamils spotted him and raised slogans.