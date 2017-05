சினிமாவில் பெண்களை இழிவுபடுத்தும் பாடல் வரிகள்.. பெண் போலீஸ் அதிகாரிகள் கண்டனம் !

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 23:41 [IST]

three women IPS officers from Tamil Nadu have taken misogyny in films head on.S Lakshmi, DCP,Coimbatore City, Ramya Bharathi, SP Coimbatore District and Disha Mittal, DCP, Tiruppur City want the film industry to realise the impact they have on youngsters and have appealed for for responsible representatio