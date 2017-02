ஆளுநரும், சசிகலாவும் அரை மணி நேரம் பேசுனாங்க.. அப்படி என்ன பேசிக்கிட்டாங்க??

தமிழக ஆளுநரும், சசிகலாவும் அரை மணி நேரம் சந்தித்தபோது பேசிக் கொண்டது குறித்த விவரம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Sasikala Natarajan who spent 30 minutes with the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Friday staked a claim to form the government. Upon meeting the Governor, Sasikala after the mandatory pleasantries came straight to the point and said in English, " I stake claim." This was followed by a 20 minute presentation made by the ten ministers who accompanied her who tried their best to impress upon the Governor why Sasikala should be made the CM.