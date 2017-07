பொருளாதார குற்றவாளிகளை ஒப்படைக்க இங்கிலாந்து பிரதமர் தெரசா மேவிடம் மோடி வலியுறுத்தல்!

World

PM @narendramodi meets UK PM @theresa_may on sidelines of #G20 . Asks for UK's cooprn for return of escaped Indian economic offenders pic.twitter.com/VAwIp5ySvo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Theresa May and he sought UK's cooperation for the return of escaped Indian economic offenders.