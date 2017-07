பவித்ரமான தர்ப்பையினை அணிந்தால் சனி தோஷம் நீங்கும்!

Astrology

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 15:08 [IST]

Darbha Grass or Kusha Grass is scientifically known as Desmostachy a bipinnata, commonly known in English by the names Halfa grass. In all functions, auspicious or inauspicious, a performing person needs to wear a ring made of this Dharbham.