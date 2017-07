ஜிஎஸ்டி... ஜெய்பூர் குழந்தைக்கு பெயர் வைத்த பெற்றோர்- வாழ்த்திய வசுந்தராஜே சிந்தியா

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

A woman in Beawar, Rajasthan, named her newborn baby 'GST', after it was born on June 30 midnight while the new tax structure was being launched. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje congratulated the woman, tweeting, "Live long & healthy Baby GST!"