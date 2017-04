நீ ஒரு அவமானம், இந்தியாவுக்கு ஓடு: இந்தியரை திட்டிய அயர்லாந்து பெண்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

@IrishRail final part, they left their seats after 18 minutes SOLID of this woman's hate. #irishrail DO SOMETHING- protect your passengers! pic.twitter.com/dbxGbaOrvW

English summary

Your are a disgrace, go back to India, a woman on a train in Ireland shouted. The explicit racist comments were made at the India for placing a bag on an empty seat on a train.