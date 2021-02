கந்தக பூமியில் கருகும் உயிர்கள்... 2012ல் முதலிப்பட்டி 2021ல் அச்சங்குளம் - நிரந்தர தீர்வு என்ன

English summary

In Virudhunagar district, 316 people have died in 161 accidents in the last 11 years in Sivakasi and Sattur areas. More than 50 people were killed in an explosion on the Mudalipatti in 2012. An explosion on Friday, February 12, 2010 killed at least 15 people and injured more than 35 others at Achangulam, near Sattur.