போலியோவை விரட்டியது போல் கொரோனாவையும் இந்தியாவில் இருந்து விரட்டுவோம் - அமைச்சர் ஹர்ஷவர்த்தன்

Watch Now! Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses the media at Govt General Hospital, Chennai on the ongoing dry run of administering COVID19 vaccine.

English summary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses the media at Govt General Hospital, Chennai on the ongoing dry run of administering COVID19 vaccine. We will drive out corona from India just as we drove out polio says Dr Harsh Vardhan.