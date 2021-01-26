YouTube
  • search
டிரெண்டிங் குடியரசு தின விழா சசிகலா கட்டுரைகள் திமுக அதிமுக
டெல்லி அப்டேட்டுகளுக்கு
நோட்டிபிகேஷனை அனுமதி  
Just In
Must Watch

Don't Miss

    மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் டெல்லி அணிவகுப்பில் சூப்பராக வந்த தமிழக ஊர்தி

    By
    |

    டெல்லி: 72வது குடியரசு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு டெல்லியில் நடந்த மாநில ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பில். தமிழகத்தின் சார்பில் மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் ஊர்தி பங்கேற்றது.

    Arjuna’s Penance and Nakula Sahadeva Ratha, part of the Tamil Nadu tableau

    நாட்டின் 72வது குடியரசு தினம் கோலாகலமாக இன்று கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. நாட்டின் தலைநகரான டெல்லியில் குடியரசு தினம் உற்சாகமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. ஒவ்வொரு மாநிலங்களும் தங்களின் பெருமையை எடுத்துச் சொல்லும் வகையில் அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்றன. தமிழகம் உட்பட 17 மாநிலங்களின் அலங்கார ஊர்திகள் அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்றன.

    இந்த பேரணியில் லடாக் யூனியன் பிரதேசத்தின் அணிவகுப்பு வாகனம் பங்கேற்றன- குஜராத்தின் சூரிய கோவில் வடிவம், பாரம்பரிய நடனத்துடன் அணிவகுப்பு ஊர்தி வந்தது.

    தேயிலை தோட்ட தொழிலாளர்கள், பழங்குடி கலைநிகழ்வுகளுடன் அஸ்ஸாம் மாநில ஊர்தி வந்தது. கேதார்நாத் கோவில் வடிவமைப்புடன் உத்தரகாண்ட் மாநில ஊர்தி அணிவகுத்தது. பாரம்பரிய இசை வடிவத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தும் வகையில் சத்தீஸ்கர் மாநில ஊர்தி வந்ததது.

    ராமர் கோவில் வடிவமைப்புடன் உத்தரப்பிரதேச மாநிலத்தின் ஊர்தி வந்தது. மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் பலர் எழுந்து நின்று ஆரவாரம் செய்தனர்.

    இலவச சைக்கிள் வழங்கும் திட்டத்துடன் மேற்கு வங்க மாநில அரசின் அணிவகுப்பு ஊர்தி இடம்பெற்றது. தமிழகத்தின் சார்பில் மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் ஊர்தி பங்கேற்றது. நாதஸ்வர கலைஞர்களும் தமிழ்நாடு மாநில ஊர்தியுடன் பயணித்தனர். மாநில ஊர்திகளை தொடர்ந்து

    மத்திய அரசின் பல்வேறு துறைகளின் அலங்கார ஊர்திகள் அணிவகுத்து சென்றன.

    மேலும் டெல்லி செய்திகள்

     
     
     
    Read more about:

    republic day mamallapuram குடியரசு தினம் மாமல்லபுரம்

    English summary
    Republic Day : Replicas of the Shore Temple, the monolithic rock sculpture of Arjuna’s Penance and Nakula Sahadeva Ratha, part of the Tamil Nadu tableau
    உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X