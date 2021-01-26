மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் டெல்லி அணிவகுப்பில் சூப்பராக வந்த தமிழக ஊர்தி
டெல்லி: 72வது குடியரசு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு டெல்லியில் நடந்த மாநில ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பில். தமிழகத்தின் சார்பில் மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் ஊர்தி பங்கேற்றது.
Tamil Nadu tableau graces the 72nd Republic Day parade with its presence.
presence.#72ndRepublicDay #RepublicDay2021

நாட்டின் 72வது குடியரசு தினம் கோலாகலமாக இன்று கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது. நாட்டின் தலைநகரான டெல்லியில் குடியரசு தினம் உற்சாகமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. ஒவ்வொரு மாநிலங்களும் தங்களின் பெருமையை எடுத்துச் சொல்லும் வகையில் அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்றன. தமிழகம் உட்பட 17 மாநிலங்களின் அலங்கார ஊர்திகள் அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்றன.
Tableau showcase of 2021.— Hindu Temples (@HinduTemples7) January 26, 2021
1. Temple of hampi and sculpture of lord narasimha
2. Temple of shri ram janmabhoomi
3. Temple of shore, tamilnadu
4. Modhera sun temple, gujarat pic.twitter.com/OVtOiE38L1
இந்த பேரணியில் லடாக் யூனியன் பிரதேசத்தின் அணிவகுப்பு வாகனம் பங்கேற்றன- குஜராத்தின் சூரிய கோவில் வடிவம், பாரம்பரிய நடனத்துடன் அணிவகுப்பு ஊர்தி வந்தது.
Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/FCnNOv7Z4n
தேயிலை தோட்ட தொழிலாளர்கள், பழங்குடி கலைநிகழ்வுகளுடன் அஸ்ஸாம் மாநில ஊர்தி வந்தது. கேதார்நாத் கோவில் வடிவமைப்புடன் உத்தரகாண்ட் மாநில ஊர்தி அணிவகுத்தது. பாரம்பரிய இசை வடிவத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தும் வகையில் சத்தீஸ்கர் மாநில ஊர்தி வந்ததது.
Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'. The end of the trailer shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The end of the trailer shows Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/LAY7WkeKHF
ராமர் கோவில் வடிவமைப்புடன் உத்தரப்பிரதேச மாநிலத்தின் ஊர்தி வந்தது. மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் பலர் எழுந்து நின்று ஆரவாரம் செய்தனர்.
Republic Day: A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the #Gujarat tableau— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
The tableau depicts the Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year. pic.twitter.com/ga2jBMz75G
இலவச சைக்கிள் வழங்கும் திட்டத்துடன் மேற்கு வங்க மாநில அரசின் அணிவகுப்பு ஊர்தி இடம்பெற்றது. தமிழகத்தின் சார்பில் மாமல்லபுர கட்டிடக் கலை, சிற்ப கலை, பரதநாட்டியத்துடன் ஊர்தி பங்கேற்றது. நாதஸ்வர கலைஞர்களும் தமிழ்நாடு மாநில ஊர்தியுடன் பயணித்தனர். மாநில ஊர்திகளை தொடர்ந்து
மத்திய அரசின் பல்வேறு துறைகளின் அலங்கார ஊர்திகள் அணிவகுத்து சென்றன.
The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4