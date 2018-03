தீர்க்க சுமங்கலியாக வாழ அசையா? காமாட்சியை வணங்குங்க!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

English summary

Karadaiyan Nombu or Karadayan Nonbu is a major Tamil festival which is celebrated at the time on Meena Sankranti or Sankramana. It is celebrated at the moment when Tamil month Maasi ends and month Panguni starts. Karadai is the name of a unique Nivedyam prepared on this day and Nombu means Vratham or Upavasam. It is believed that Savitri got her husband Satyavan back from Yama, the Lord of Death on the very same day. Due to this legend Karadaiyan Nombu is also known as Savithri Vratam. On Karadayan Nonbu day women worship Goddess Gowri and offer her Karadiyan Nombu Nivedyam. After Puja women tie the sacred yellow cotton thread known as Manjal Saradu or Nonbu Charadu for well-being of their husband.